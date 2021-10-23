From the editor: Small but mighty

Note: I was busy this week celebrating Trafalgar Day and rushing to produce our next edition of Inside Napa Valley. So I am bringing back one of my favorite past columns, this one from 2018, indulging my secret fantasy of being captain of a fearsome wooden frigate.
I’ve confessed in this space before my semi-secret passion for the long-gone wooden warships of the sail era. If I could indulge one fantasy, it would to be the captain of a sturdy frigate having adventures on the seas while Napoleon’s wars rage across Europe.
A good part of this stems from the accident of my date of birth — Oct. 21. It happens to be the day in 1805 on which Admiral Horatio Nelson delivered a crippling blow to a combined Spanish and French fleet off the shores of southern Spain, near Cape Trafalgar. That ended Napoleon’s dream of invading England and made Nelson, who was mortally wounded in the battle, a posthumous hero in England of almost saint-like proportions.
My grandmother, a history teacher, never wished me a happy birthday, but rather a “happy Trafalgar Day.” That led me to exploring just what this strange, unfamiliar holiday was about, and thus discover the breathtaking and long-forgotten art of sailing square-rigged ships in battle, and to learn of the nearly superhuman efforts it took to keep the ships afloat.
The descriptions of life aboard these ships almost defy belief. Months and even years at sea, with little privacy, hardly a whiff of luxury or comfort even for the most senior officers. Life was a mind-numbing haze of watches, repetitive drills, and cleaning — boredom beyond endurance punctuated by moments of combat that were bloody, brutal and apocalyptic in ways that land-based soldiers would not experience until the machine-driven horrors of the 20th century.
I’ve read a fair bit history on that era by now, but I just recently picked up a book I had not heard of before, even though it has been in print for half a century: “Trafalgar: The Nelson Touch,” by David Howarth.
He tells the familiar tale of the ships of the two fleets: Victory, Royal Sovereign, Agamemnon, Leviathan, Téméraire, Tonnant — all huge, two- and three-deck monsters, carrying 500-900 men each and mounting anywhere from 70 to more than 100 guns. The smaller frigates, with 36 to 40 guns, have equally evocative names: Euryalus, Sirius, Hermione, Hortense.
As familiar as this story is to me by now, one detail stood out in Howarth’s book, a ship I had never noticed before.
The HMS Pickle.
I had to know more.
The Pickle, as it turns out, was a schooner, a tiny little ship with about 40 men and just eight guns (Howarth lists her as having just four on the day of the battle, though other sources disagree). Its humble duty was to ferry messages and relay signals between the frigates blockading the French and Spanish ports and the massive ships of the line, standing well out to sea, waiting for word that the enemy fleet was coming out for battle.
But on Oct. 21, there was the Pickle, bravely sailing along behind a line of massive warships, led by Nelson’s flagship, the 104-gun Victory. Her decks were cleared and her guns were at the ready, just as if she had been a fearsome three-decker, not only slightly more than an armed yacht.
“Her four small guns were manned and ready,” Howarth wrote, “and looked, as someone remarked long afterward, about as dangerous as two pairs of Wellington boots.”
Although she didn’t try to engage the enemy directly, which would have been suicide, throughout the battle, the Pickle dodged between the warships, picking up the wounded and stranded, including French crew members fleeing from the burning wreck of the Achille, which was in imminent danger of exploding once the fire reached the gunpowder storage room.
After the battle, the Pickle was chosen for the grim honor of relaying the news back to London of the smashing victory, and of the shocking death of Nelson at the moment of his greatest triumph.
Commanding officer John Richards Lapenotière received a handsome promotion and financial reward for his quick delivery of the message.
Turns out that the Pickle went on to further glory, capturing several small vessels in 1805 and ’06, including engaging and capturing the French privateer Favorite, which was almost twice her size, an achievement that was recognized decades later when all the surviving crew of the Pickle were awarded a special medal commemorating the engagement.
Sadly, the Pickle ran aground on Cape Santa Maria in Spain in the summer of 1807 and was damaged beyond repair, ending its small but illustrious career.
The heroism and bravery of the men of the tiny and ridiculously named Pickle moves me. On Oct. 21, they were ready to follow their admiral into battle. Once the battle started, they were quick to assist friend and enemy alike, despite the hellish battle going on around her. She never lost that fighting spirit to her final day afloat.
It’s a story of duty and loyalty that deserves to be told.
And while in my fantasy life, I’m still on the quarterdeck of a frigate, I now think I’d be just as proud to find myself in command of the small but mighty Pickle.
