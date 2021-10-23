From the editor: Small but mighty

Note: I was busy this week celebrating Trafalgar Day and rushing to produce our next edition of Inside Napa Valley. So I am bringing back one of my favorite past columns, this one from 2018, indulging my secret fantasy of being captain of a fearsome wooden frigate.

I’ve confessed in this space before my semi-secret passion for the long-gone wooden warships of the sail era. If I could indulge one fantasy, it would to be the captain of a sturdy frigate having adventures on the seas while Napoleon’s wars rage across Europe.

A good part of this stems from the accident of my date of birth — Oct. 21. It happens to be the day in 1805 on which Admiral Horatio Nelson delivered a crippling blow to a combined Spanish and French fleet off the shores of southern Spain, near Cape Trafalgar. That ended Napoleon’s dream of invading England and made Nelson, who was mortally wounded in the battle, a posthumous hero in England of almost saint-like proportions.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

My grandmother, a history teacher, never wished me a happy birthday, but rather a “happy Trafalgar Day.” That led me to exploring just what this strange, unfamiliar holiday was about, and thus discover the breathtaking and long-forgotten art of sailing square-rigged ships in battle, and to learn of the nearly superhuman efforts it took to keep the ships afloat.