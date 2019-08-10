Touring the U.S.S. Hornet is an interesting look back in time.
The Essex-class aircraft carrier, now a floating museum in Alameda, was a standout in World War II, part of a tough new class of carrier ordered by the Navy in the runup to the war. It served with distinction in a dozen of the worst battles of the Pacific, and it proudly carried the name of the original Yorktown-class carrier Hornet, which was lost in battle in 1942.
It went through several major modifications over the years, most notably switching from the straight, runway-like flight deck of the earlier carriers to the strangely off-balance-looking configuration with a launch deck offset to the left of center of the ship, a look that was revolutionary then but is standard now on all U.S. carriers.
I toured it several years ago with my kids. I think they were less impressed than I was, but they politely tolerated their father’s fixation with old warships.
One of the things that struck me was how different the world was when the ship was last on the high seas. It was decommissioned in 1970 and struck from the Navy’s roll in 1989. Although it was continuously modified while it was active, it has seen almost no changes in nearly 50 years.
It is, in other words, a time capsule for technology of the 1960s. Rotary dials, manual switches and knobs, heavy Bakelite phone receivers on the communication system. The furniture and fittings were ‘50s minimal – metal, canvas, vinyl, with a few traces of plastic or wood, hardly a video screen to been seen other than the radar units.
It felt like a very far away world, even though I am old enough to remember that technology.
That impression from the Hornet came back to me recently as I watched the coverage of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.
Unlike the gleaming slick white plastic and metal of science fiction, the craft that carried the astronauts to the moon was made of pretty much the same prosaic stuff as the Hornet, the aircraft carrier that picked up Apollo 11 after it splashed down in the Pacific – pipes, tubes, wires, canvas, rubber, and metal. It was fired into space using pretty much the same technology used to design and operate the Hornet: pencil and paper, slide rules, typewriters and telephones.
What computers there were aboard the Apollo missions wouldn’t even qualify as pocket calculators today. No memory, no apps, no email, no internet.
It is a wonder that the mission ever succeeded. Or was even attempted.
Looking back on that technology, which now seems comically quaint, both primitive and delicate, it made me realize that it isn’t really our machines that took us to the moon. Rather, it was our amazing human ability to dream, to plan, and to harness the tools at hand – no matter how simple – to achieve our ends.
We may no longer remember how ancient humans made such wonders as the pyramids, or the Nazca Lines, or Stonehenge, but really they were no different than the men and women who sent our astronauts to the moon.
Like those ancient humans, NASA of the 1960s used improbably primitive technology to achieve something that can still inspire wonder in later generations. That gives me hope for humanity.