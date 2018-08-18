I have long liked to joke that I prefer to be a pessimist, because if you’re a pessimist, there is a much greater chance that you’ll be pleasantly surprised by how things turn out.
In reality, however, I am more of an optimist. Perhaps more like a “pragmatic optimist,” in that I like to expect the best even as I plan for the worst.
There has been a lot to be pessimistic about in journalism lately, frankly, from the vast changes in the advertising market that have upended our centuries-old business model to the economic downturn of 2008 that cost so many staff jobs, to the steady fracturing and erosion of public trust in the media generally.
And lately, of course has come the rise of the notion of “fake news” and “alternative facts,” which paved the way for the attacks on traditional media by the president and his allies, a disturbing development that the Register’s editorial board addresses today.
Through it all, I remain optimistic about this business for a lot of different reasons, but let’s start with one little story from earlier this month.
Stories about wildfires have been big hits with readers lately – even small fires have rattled people’s nerves and sent them scrambling for more information. One day a couple of weeks ago, a small fire broke out along I-80 in Solano County. We didn’t pay much attention since it was no threat to Napa County, until readers started coming to our site and, seeing nothing, asking why we weren’t covering it.
That was easy enough to fix – we just picked up a short piece from a regional wire service, and readers were happy. The item generated a few hundred page views online; hardly a huge hit but not nothing.
Why does that stand out to me? Because those readers looked to us to provide timely and reliable information. Clearly, they had heard about the fire somewhere else, perhaps social media, but their first thought wasn’t to Google it to find out more, but rather to think “Hey, the Register will tell us more.”
And when they didn’t see what they wanted, they were not afraid to ask us to provide it.
The readers needed us. They wanted us. And they trusted us to give them what they asked for.
That’s the kind of loyalty and brand identity that an established local news organization can deliver.
That’s just a tiny example of why I feel optimistic. In a bigger sense, I think most Americans are realizing the value of an established and trusted news service. While mid-sized papers continue to struggle, revenue and digital audience at the nation’s largest newspapers are growing robustly, despite the president’s insistence on calling them “Failing.”
Call it “failing upward.”
And on top of it all, despite all of the gloom and doom about the future of newspapers and journalism in general, bright and talented people continue to want to work at newspapers.
I’ve gone through the hiring process something like 10 times since taking over as editor of the Register and I’ve reviewed hundreds of resumes, spoken to dozens of candidates. They range from longtime veterans to young people straight out of school, but all of them share the same passion: To tell stories, to uncover the truth, and to make their communities better places.
It is the passion of the young people that speaks most strongly to our future. Far from avoiding a dying industry, they are eager to break into a business that they see as rewarding, important and fun. I have hired a number of these people, names you would know from our pages: Samie Hartley, Maria Sestito, Yousef Baig, Henry Lutz, and Gus Morris all came to us in their 20s, in several cases their very early 20s.
These young people are willing to bank their future on the fortunes of the Napa Valley Register and other “legacy” media outlets. Several of them have already gone on to promising new jobs elsewhere in journalism.
Their confidence gives me the greatest hope of all.