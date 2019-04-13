Note: I am traveling this week, so I am bringing back one of my favorites from the archives. I wrote this in late 2011, when I was editor of the Weekly Calistogan.
When he was around 4, my older son developed an interesting excuse when he did something wrong.
He would blame “my Bad Hands.”
See, I didn’t do it. It was those guys over there that did it.
After a while, however, he realized that the Bad Hands, however disobedient and wayward they might be, were still firmly attached to his arms. Therefore, if we put the Bad Hands in time-out, the rest of our son had to suffer with them.
I have my own disobedient body parts: my Bad Fingers.
They once managed to mislocate an important project a hundred miles across state by simply typing “White Hall” rather than “White Oak.”
They once left a key occurrence of the letter “L” out of the phrase “poorly attended public hearing.”
They’ve called arbitrators mediators and mediators arbitrators, despite the fact that the rest of me knows the difference.
Just last week, they referred to Soroptomist International, and by extension all similar clubs, as “social clubs” when the rest of me wanted to type that they are “service clubs.”
What do all these mistakes have in common?
I knew perfectly well what the right version was, but for some reason I typed the other thing anyway.
I blame it on those Bad Fingers, which betray me from time to time.
Brain says “service”; fingers say “social.” Brain says “mobile home”; fingers say “trailer.” Brain says “public”; fingers say, um, something else.
Bad fingers. Bad.
The problem is that the one mistake that the Bad Fingers slip into the paper is the one that people notice. Journalists get no credit for the thousands of words every week that they type with grace and precision (this is the journalistic equivalent of the Herman Cain defense: Yeah, that sentence was wrong, but how about all those sentences that weren’t wrong this week?).
Normally, copy editors are the last line of defense against mistakes. But in most of these simple typing slips, they’re no use. Why would a copy editor know the difference between White Oak and White Hall if he’s not from the area? Why would she know the legal difference between mediation and arbitration if she’s never dealt with lawsuits before?
And it is frighteningly easy to overlook that missing L in “public” even for normally eagle-eyed copy editors. After all, it’s spelled correctly either way, even if the meaning changes somewhat.
So silly little details like that tend to make it into print.
Unfortunately, as with my older son and his Bad Hands, my own Bad Fingers are attached to the rest of me, so I still have to take the calls and write the corrections when the Fingers act up.
I just need to figure out a way to put them in time-out without inconveniencing the rest of me.