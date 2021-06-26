From the editor: The benefits of commuting?

The latest issue of The Atlantic magazine has a provocative essay headlined “Admit it, you miss your commute.”
It posits that the trip from home to office, whether by train or car, represents a kind of secular ritual, a mental and physical barrier between your private and public lives. It is both healthy and desirable.
“Many people liberated from their commute (during the pandemic) have experienced a void they can’t quite name,” author Jerry Useem writes.
To be sure, I have written several times in somewhat gauzy terms about my own commute — 20-some miles up and down the Valley to the Register offices in Napa. It does provide me an unusual perspective to observe the seasons across the county, and to appreciate the gentle warp and weave of the valley floor and soaring heights of the hills around it.
There are few sights more lovely than a foggy morning in the Napa Valley, with clouds clinging to the hills and a ribbon of mist hovering over the Napa River. On rainy winter days, the rainbows in the valley are unmatched. And the aroma of winemaking is intoxicating (figuratively if not literally) in the late summer and fall.
And commuting here sure beats other places, such as Washington, D.C., where driving is a form of ritual combat. Or Los Angeles, where getting anywhere by automobile is like swimming through molasses. Or the lower Bay Area, where a web of bridges and chokepoints reduces traffic to a soul-crushing gridlock.
But for the most part, I think Jerry Useem is full of hooey on this one.
I didn’t miss my commute one bit during the pandemic.
I was one of those fortunate enough to have a job that can be done almost entirely remotely, so when things fell apart last year, I was able to crank up my laptop at home and keep things moving right along.
I was far more productive — I was able to save 90 or more minutes every day, which I was able to apply to work, starting early, getting a lot done, and still wrapping up by 4 or 4:30 p.m. on a good day. I saved $50 or more every week on gas, and un-tolled wear and tear on my new-ish Jeep (the commute contributed in no small part to the untimely death of my beloved old Jeep in late 2019).
At first I thought I had an unfair advantage in this work-from-home thing — I was a freelance writer for almost 10 years before moving to Napa County and hardly ever spent time in an office. When the pandemic lockdown hit, I was already used to the rules of working from home: make sure to shower and get dressed. Check your impulse to get lost in laundry, cooking and home repair during what’s supposed to be your workday. At least pretend you have a job.
But all my employees seemed to catch on to the game quickly too. Everyone was at least as productive as they were before and the paper came together every day efficiently, despite the fact we were scattered across a wide swath of the North Bay.
In fact, there were a couple of times where employees were traveling well out of town and I never even noticed the difference in their performance.
I did find there were some downsides to not commuting. I missed seeing my employees in person. I wasn’t as available on my office phone, which I had to check remotely (and I was slack about checking, too).
Eventually, I started going to the office once a week, which allowed me to interact with at least some of my employees and check my phone messages at least once in a while.
By and large, however, the lack of a commute was pretty great.
Now that we’re in something faintly resembling normal again, I have started working from the Napa office more often, particularly since our stalwart City Editor Kevin Courtney has retired and I am running the news desk personally. We have a couple of new employees starting over the next few months, so I’ll probably need to be there in person to guide them as well.
The commuteless pandemic period will change the way I look at work, I think. Certainly, I am going to be more willing to work remotely a couple of days of the week when I can. I am going to be more permissive with employees who want to work remotely, at least occasionally.
So, Jerry Useem, if you want an extra commute, let me know — I’ll pack up mine and send it to you.
