From the editor: The benefits of commuting?

But all my employees seemed to catch on to the game quickly too. Everyone was at least as productive as they were before and the paper came together every day efficiently, despite the fact we were scattered across a wide swath of the North Bay.

In fact, there were a couple of times where employees were traveling well out of town and I never even noticed the difference in their performance.

I did find there were some downsides to not commuting. I missed seeing my employees in person. I wasn’t as available on my office phone, which I had to check remotely (and I was slack about checking, too).

Eventually, I started going to the office once a week, which allowed me to interact with at least some of my employees and check my phone messages at least once in a while.

By and large, however, the lack of a commute was pretty great.

Now that we’re in something faintly resembling normal again, I have started working from the Napa office more often, particularly since our stalwart City Editor Kevin Courtney has retired and I am running the news desk personally. We have a couple of new employees starting over the next few months, so I’ll probably need to be there in person to guide them as well.