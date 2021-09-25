From the editor: The difference you are making

At your request, we brought back Accuweather as the producer of our daily print weather map, and just this month we asked them to add air quality forecasts from across the region and state.

But the heart of what makes the Register important to you is our local people. Your subscription dollar pays not just for newsgathering, but also for the people who run our circulation department, who sell ads to help make sure the cost doesn’t fall entirely on readers and the production staff that makes this all happen. You pay for our partnerships with regional corporate teams that administer our business office and human resources, and you fund our deal with the Press Democrat in Sonoma County to print the paper every day.

My own small empire extends to the 11 people on what we call the “editorial” side of things, which means the people who write stories, take the photos, and get them in the paper and online.

Let me take a moment to re-introduce them and let you know what your money is helping make possible: