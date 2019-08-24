It’s been five years since I stopped thinking of earthquakes as anything fun.
Growing up on the East Coast, I always found the notion of earthquakes strange and unsettling. I could wrap my head around being destroyed by the weather – hurricanes, lightening, tornadoes or floods – but the idea of the earth moving beneath my feet subverted everything I knew about how to live on the earth.
Once we moved to Los Angeles in 2001, the region experienced a series of small quakes, none more than around 4.0 in magnitude. At that level, it’s just a gentle shake, or a sharp pop, with little chance for serious damage. They were interesting talking points with nearby strangers – “did you feel that?” – and a reminder that California is still young and growing.
Up in Calistoga, tremors are common from the nearby geothermal zone known as The Geysers. Most of the quakes up there are almost too small to feel, but once in a while they rise to the 3.0-4.0 range, enough to send a small rumble through the city.
You can often hear them coming before you feel them, and a gentle pulse ripples through the house. At night, these little ripples are almost like a comforting caress from the earth.
I had begun to actually enjoy the strange shifting of the earth.
In the early hours of Aug. 24, 2014, I thought it was just another of those little kisses being blown our way from The Geysers. But the shaking didn’t pass through like a wave, but continued and built in intensity. Within seconds, paintings were thudding against the wall and glasses in our cabinets were tinkling together.
Just as it reached what seemed like a glass-shattering crescendo, it stopped abruptly. I leapt out of bed and said to my wife, “That was very bad for somebody somewhere,” thinking that San Francisco or Oakland had probably taken a mighty hit.
Instead, of course, my phone began to light up with messages from my employees and colleagues.
“We just had a HUGE earthquake,” my publisher texted as I booted up my computer to find out who had taken the blow.
That quake wasn’t even really a remarkably big one — there are plenty of places where a 6.0 is a reasonably common occurrence — but the damage and terror it delivered to Napa was enough to rethink my enjoyment of earthquakes.
That quake also transformed the Register, destroying our old office and forcing us to rethink many of the ways we produced the newspaper. I think we’re better and stronger because of that quake – it forced us to make changes that some of our colleagues at other papers have yet to face, particularly in terms of how we produce the daily printed paper.
It has transformed Napa in important ways, particularly in our resilience to natural disasters. Both government and non-profits have beefed up their disaster preparedness and residents have hardened their homes and prepared to respond in an emergency. It is pretty clear that the response to the 2017 fires was far smoother and more effective that it might have been because of the earthquake experience three years before.
And it probably did us all a favor in reminding us that there is nothing “fun” about an earthquake.