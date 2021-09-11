From the Editor: The Empty Nest Syndrome

Watching “SpongeBob Squarepants” and “Dr. Who” and “Top Chef” and all the other shows that we have shared over the years.

Eating JellyBellys at Concerts in the Park, and saving a bit for the mayor, who’d inevitably stop by for his share every week.

We’ll see the kids again, of course, and sometimes even see them together. But it will always be on a visiting basis, the temporary gathering of adults for a meal or some holiday or event. Never again will it be that kind of constant intimacy that raising a family of youngsters enforces.

Our oldest went off to college four years ago, and we were plenty emotional then, but this time feels different, more intense and final. The first time, we still had one kid left at home, so some of the same rhythms and habits and rituals remained in place.

Now we’ll have to build a whole new structure of life, just my wife and me. It won’t be just like going back to how life was 22 years ago, before kids entered our lives. Some of that will come back, but we’re older now and in different places. We know we’ll have a great time, but just as our son doesn’t yet know how college will play out, we don’t yet know how our post-kids life will look.