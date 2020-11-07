From the editor: The long wait for results

On Election Night of 2000, I was in the newsroom of the Washington Times.
Since I am a fast writer, my job was to take calls from reporters in the field and synthesize them into readable snippets, then feed them to the editors.
The energy in the newsroom was high, as it was on all election nights, but this time it was at a fevered pitch. The Times, an avowedly conservative paper, had made no secret of its support for George W. Bush.
Bush had waged a much better, more disciplined campaign than Gore, who tended to get spooked by negative publicity and therefore was prone to a zig-zag strategy that voters appeared to find disorienting.
But it was perfectly clear that Gore had a good chance to win.
We watched in amazement in the newsroom, however, as state after state was called and the Electoral College was edging toward a near tie, with Gore slightly ahead.
At a certain point in the evening, with Gore at 266 of the 270 Electoral College votes he needed to win, news networks began to call Florida for Gore, vaulting him to 291 and a clear, if narrow, win for the presidency.
Our editor sulked around the newsroom, resigning himself to four more years of Democratic control in Washington.
But the news organizations had neglected the Republican-leaning Florida Panhandle, where polls close an hour later since it juts into the Central Time Zone. As those results began to come in, networks pulled back their calls and listed Florida as “Undecided.”
That left the election poised on a knife’s edge – Gore’s 266 to Bush’s 246. The outcome hinged on Florida.
Early the next morning, Bush appeared to gain a small but clear edge in the returns, a margin of a few hundred votes. Networks called the race for Bush.
In the newsroom, I heard a pop and realized to my surprise that the editor had pulled out a bottle of sparkling wine and was toasting the result. Never before and never since have I seen such an overt partisan reaction in a newsroom, but this was the Washington Times coming out of the Clinton era, so I guess I shouldn’t have been surprised.
Out in the field, however, there was no such celebration, and candidates and supporters waited and waited and waited for results. The networks retracted their call for Gore around 9 p.m. and didn’t call the race for Bush until around 2:30, leaving more than 5 hours of uncertainty.
My colleague covering the scene in Austin told me there had been a boisterous crowd downtown ready to celebrate Bush’s win, but as the evening dragged out, the crowd quietly thinned until eventually someone with a broom came out and began sweeping up litter. Without fanfare, the party was over.
A day or two later, my colleague and I switched places – he headed back to the D.C. newsroom and I headed out and took up a position in Austin to keep an eye on things as lawyers and election officials haggled over hanging chads in Florida.
For almost three weeks, other political reporters and I struggled to come up with something to say in print every day, while exactly nothing happened. Some days, we said that Austin residents were riveted by the drama, other days we had them being unconcerned.
Bush remained largely out of sight and his campaign staff had little to say. After a week or so, he simply packed up and moved to his private ranch in Waco, where he was sheltered from the media entirely.
Just before Thanksgiving, my editors realized they were paying good money to have a reporter live on an expense account in a place where nothing at all was happening.
They allowed me to come home finally and I arrived literally just in time for Thanksgiving dinner at my father’s house – I arrived from the airport with my suitcase since there was no time to stop by home and drop it off.
You probably know the rest. A few weeks later, the Supreme Court stepped in to stop the recount, with Bush in the lead by the slightest of margins. There was a lot of anger on the Democratic side, but realistically it didn’t matter all that much.
The Florida legislature was preparing to award the Electoral College votes to Bush anyway if there was no resolution by the Dec. 12 deadline to set their slate of electors. That could have set up a political battle in Congress, had Gore challenged the Florida delegation, but both chambers were GOP controlled. The Supreme Court would likely have upheld their decision to select Bush, since the Constitution leaves it entirely up to the states to decide how to pick electors (yes, that’s right: there is no constitutional requirement that there even be a popular vote for president – it’s just a custom that we’ve developed).
What did we learn from the 2000 election? First, that Florida has an uncanny ability to ruin everything. Second, that if you can’t win your home state, it’s your own fault (had Gore won Tennessee, Florida wouldn’t have had a chance to ruin everything that night).
But most importantly, we learned that presidential elections have always dragged on for weeks and weeks. The tidy custom of broadcast networks calling state after state, and eventually anointing one or the other of the candidates as president is in fact a comforting illusion.
It has always been true that ballot counting can go on for days, even weeks after Election Day. It can take well into November for election officials to certify the results. It takes more than a month for state legislatures to review those vote counts and act to follow the will of the voters (again, there is no Constitutional requirement that they do so – another comforting illusion).
And then it takes yet more time for the Electoral College to meet and vote, and then for Congress to review and accept those votes.
This year, the deadline for the Electoral College to meet is Dec. 14 and Congress isn’t set to review those results until Jan. 6, 2021. Realistically, we don’t need to know who won the undecided states before Dec. 14.
There are plenty of ways this election could still go wrong, of course. The fact that we came out with a neat final result back in 2000, and went on to have a peaceful (if grumpy) transfer of power came down to the fact that Al Gore eventually conceded the election and endorsed the legitimacy of President Bush.
But what 2000 showed us clearly is that, however frustrating it may be, the fact that there is no clear winner the day after Election Day is not a sign of a problem. It's only our comforting illusions that make us think otherwise.
