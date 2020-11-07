From the editor: The long wait for results

For almost three weeks, other political reporters and I struggled to come up with something to say in print every day, while exactly nothing happened. Some days, we said that Austin residents were riveted by the drama, other days we had them being unconcerned.

Bush remained largely out of sight and his campaign staff had little to say. After a week or so, he simply packed up and moved to his private ranch in Waco, where he was sheltered from the media entirely.

Just before Thanksgiving, my editors realized they were paying good money to have a reporter live on an expense account in a place where nothing at all was happening.

They allowed me to come home finally and I arrived literally just in time for Thanksgiving dinner at my father’s house – I arrived from the airport with my suitcase since there was no time to stop by home and drop it off.

You probably know the rest. A few weeks later, the Supreme Court stepped in to stop the recount, with Bush in the lead by the slightest of margins. There was a lot of anger on the Democratic side, but realistically it didn’t matter all that much.