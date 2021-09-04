From the Editor: The moment everything changes

I remember distinctly my irritation that someone was interrupting my sleep, and I can still call up the texture of the sheets as I indignantly turned over and ignored the calls.

After the third or fourth call, I decided maybe something important was happening. Turns out it was my wife, along with our family still back in Washington, telling me to turn on the TV.

I watched the towers burn, smoke rise from the Pentagon, and my mind reeled as I realized the security cordon around the evacuated Capitol building, where my old friends and colleagues in the Washington press corps were milling around helplessly, was almost right outside the front door of my old townhouse.

I would have been with them had this happened a few months earlier.

Through it all, I had a reaction that still sticks in my mind. I kept thinking, “It’s not as big a deal as everyone says. Life will go on.”

I was trying desperately to cling to the world as it had been just a few hours before. It was my way of keeping a grip, I guess, knowing I had to go to work and be strong for the students, who had to get a paper out no matter what happened elsewhere in the world.