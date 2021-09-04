From the Editor: The moment everything changes

Note: In honor of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, I am revisiting a column I wrote on the 10th anniversary, while I was editor of The Weekly Calistogan. We will be sharing your memories of Sept. 11, which some of you shared with us back in August, all week on the Opinion page, starting on Tuesday. We will publish a commemorative edition with stories, memories, and photos from Napa and across the nation on Sept. 11.
Early-morning phone calls have never been the same. When the phone rings before normal hours, I feel a little twinge of panic.
My wife and I had just moved to Los Angeles. I had quit a good job covering Congress and the White House and we had sold our townhouse in Washington, D.C., only three blocks from the Capitol. We were tired of Washington and longed for some adventure and a different way of life.
On Sept. 11 of 2001, my wife had gotten up very early to head for her new job at a hotel in Beverly Hills. I was catching a little last-minute sleep before getting up to start my own new job, as faculty adviser of the Poly Post, the student newspaper at Cal Poly Pomona. School was about to start, staff was furiously preparing, and the students were going to begin putting together the opening day edition on the 11th.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
But around six that morning, my phone began to ring. I refused to answer.
I remember distinctly my irritation that someone was interrupting my sleep, and I can still call up the texture of the sheets as I indignantly turned over and ignored the calls.
After the third or fourth call, I decided maybe something important was happening. Turns out it was my wife, along with our family still back in Washington, telling me to turn on the TV.
I watched the towers burn, smoke rise from the Pentagon, and my mind reeled as I realized the security cordon around the evacuated Capitol building, where my old friends and colleagues in the Washington press corps were milling around helplessly, was almost right outside the front door of my old townhouse.
I would have been with them had this happened a few months earlier.
Through it all, I had a reaction that still sticks in my mind. I kept thinking, “It’s not as big a deal as everyone says. Life will go on.”
I was trying desperately to cling to the world as it had been just a few hours before. It was my way of keeping a grip, I guess, knowing I had to go to work and be strong for the students, who had to get a paper out no matter what happened elsewhere in the world.
To their credit, they all showed up and set to work. We would have finished that day had not the CSU chancellors decided to close all the campuses and send the staff home.
Driving back home along the I-10 freeway, I topped the hill at the east end of the L.A. Basin. I could see the city 30 miles away with the skies absolutely empty of aircraft, probably the first time anyone had seen that view in nearly a century.
The rest of the day is a blur of short snapshot memories as I put on my other professional hat, as a freelancer for Time magazine, while we prepared a special edition in the wake of the attacks.
I remember seeing people streaming out of the Westfield Mall in the suburb of West Covina and the discomfort of the management as they struggled to explain why they had decided to close and send all the customers home. They didn’t have a good answer, really; as with so much that happened that day, it just seemed like the right thing to do.
I remember interviewing people in downtown L.A. We’d all stop from time to time and glance up nervously at Library Tower, the tallest building west of the Mississippi, and wonder if it was our turn next.
The image fixed most clearly in my mind was a man standing on an overpass of I-5, holding a large American flag out over the highway. Although it was one of the busiest stretches of freeway in the nation, drivers were slowing and honking and waving. He couldn’t explain exactly why he decided to come out, either; it just felt like something he needed to do.
Through that day, I slowly came to terms with the fact that the attacks would change our way of life and our way of seeing the world, though we couldn’t tell how yet.
Now, a decade later, I am acutely aware of the power of a telephone call. Every time the phone rings at an unusual time, I now move immediately to answer it, but I hesitate just a second before picking it up.
I try to fix that moment of hesitation in my mind because I know I just might be living the last second of my old life, the last second before everything changes.
You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NVREditor.