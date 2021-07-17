From the editor: The question of letters

The author’s view was absurdly old fashioned and out of touch with the current understanding of sexual assault. I considered rejecting it, but decided that it would provoke a healthy, if painful, discussion. Indeed, it produced about a half dozen heartfelt and informative letters in response.

I don’t believe in being provocative for its own sake, but at the same time, a homogenous or uncontroversial letters section would be a waste of everyone’s time. There are limits, of course, but generally, I think even unpopular or potentially offensive viewpoints should get representation on the opinion page.

Where that line lies, however, is not always clear, and not everyone will agree on what is acceptable speech and what is not. And since it is subjective and variable, sometimes I make the right call and sometimes I don’t.

That brings us to the separate but related question of fact checking. Regardless of the ideology in a letter, there should be a factual basis for the opinion of the author.