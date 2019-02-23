I didn’t know my mother had an uncle named Jack until I was sometime in my mid-teens. His name never came up once previously, which is notable given that the family is generally close and proud of its heritage.
On the way down to Tennessee for a family funeral, my mother announced that we would be going to meet Uncle Jack, who she had not seen in many years, although he lived not far from relatives we had seen more often.
He was handsome, she said, with a dashing pencil-thin mustache. “He looked like Clark Gable,” she sighed with a girlish wistfulness.
He had sent lovely gifts to all the nieces and nephews, she said, including trinkets he had picked up across the Pacific.
He was charming and funny and generous, she recalled.
But all that was before the war.
Jack had been a Marine fighting the Japanese. His body returned intact, she said, but the person who was Jack never entirely came back from the war.
I was intrigued and frightened as we went to his modest home. I don’t remember a lot about it other than it was crowded and stuffy, and cluttered with some of those same artifacts of the South Pacific and Japan that Jack had sent to relatives back home.
But I do clearly remember Jack. He looked nothing like Clark Gable, though there was an old pre-war photo on the mantle that proved that my mother remembered him correctly.
He was heavy and poorly shaven. He moved with great difficulty. He was in good cheer, but he seemed uncertain as to who his niece had brought to see him. I remember his crooked and yellowed teeth, and the smell of stale beer as he leaned in close to me to laugh at some broad joke he had told.
Even as a teen, I could tell this was a wreck of a man.
The official family story was that Jack’s unit was cut off by the enemy for some time with no water, but a good supply of beer, and that Jack never lost his taste for the stuff thereafter.
In retrospect, that is a preposterous explanation. It is evident that Jack was suffering from an ailment as old as war. Whatever happened to him on the battlefield damaged him so badly that he came back a different man.
Psychic trauma from combat features in ancient chronicles of war, and since the mid-19th century, it has acquired a series of shifting names: Nostalgia, soldier’s heart, shell shock, battle fatigue, and lately Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Where once it was thought to be a failure of nerve or character, we now know it is part of the complex way in which humans deal with sudden, traumatic events, including (but not limited to) combat.
At the Register, we’ve been preparing for our coverage of the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Yountville’s Pathway Home. I’ve been reading old coverage, both from before the shooting and since.
The stories we’ve told over the years of the veterans who passed through the program are all similar: confusion, fear of things that once seemed commonplace, bad dreams, an inability to relate to friends and family, substance abuse and depression.
In other words, a lot like Jack.
The Pathway Home story is, at least in part, a story of hope – hope that a skillful and loving touch could heal the wounds of trauma. It is also a painful reminder that these wounds are not easily overcome.
I only saw Uncle Jack that one time, and then only for an hour or so. As best I can remember, my mother never mentioned him again in my presence.
I’m glad Pathway and programs like it were able to help so many returning troops. I’m glad that we know enough now to treat this condition as a symptom of a natural response to unnatural circumstances, rather than a failure of nerve.