All of the police officers I have talked about it with over the years agree: a domestic violence call is among their least favorite.
Emotions are high at the scene. It is often very difficult to sort out the stories and tell what actually happened. And it’s hardly unheard of that the couple will stop fighting each other and turn their wrath on the responding officers, leaving police to confront two angry people.
I recall one sheriff’s deputy back in Virginia telling a story of a night he stepped in to protect a woman from her husband, only to have the woman leap on his back, pulling hair and screaming “get off him” when he attempted to arrest the man.
The deputy was laughing when he told me this story, but it was clear there was nothing funny about it at the time.
The worst case I encountered of this was in Greene County, Virginia, a tiny little rural county tucked in the hollows of the Blue Ridge Mountains. It was full of tough, colorful, and often well-armed residents, so the lawmen who patrolled the county had to be equally as tough.
Sheriff Willie Morris was a giant of a man who had been a competitive weight lifter and a semi-pro boxer before running for sheriff in his native county. Nothing scared Willie, or at least nothing he would admit.
One day, he was escorting a woman – a cousin in fact – home to get her belongings so she could leave her abusive husband. As they walked toward the door, the husband emerged with a shotgun and blasted the sheriff. Willie went down immediately, but kept anything from hitting the woman, who fled back to the car.
A deputy who was back at the patrol car dove for cover while simultaneously returning fire with his handgun.
The husband disappeared back inside and there was silence.
Deputies and a small army of state troopers arrived and used the cover of vehicles to rescue the wounded sheriff.
An hours-long standoff ensued until a State Police SWAT team stormed the house, only to discover that the deputy had managed to shoot the husband in the throat in those opening seconds, and he had been dead the whole time.
Willie survived the shotgun blast, which struck him in the head and shoulder. Doctors said the only thing that saved his life was the thick mat of muscle built up from years of weightlifting. Some pellets were embedded so close to his spine that doctors were afraid even to try to remove them.
After a few weeks, Willie returned to duty, but he was never quite the same. The pellets caused him pain, and in later years he developed severe tinnitus, ringing in the ears, which doctors blamed on nerve damage from the wounds.
Shortly after he retired, Willie took his own life, driven to despair by the constant noise in his ears, his family said.
The news Thursday morning that a Sacramento police officer had been shot while responding to a domestic dispute call brought back that long ago incident in the foothills of Virginia.
Officer Tara O’Sullivan was fatally shot late Wednesday as she attempted to help a woman leave an abusive husband. The husband shot O’Sullivan and engaged in an hours-long standoff with police before being arrested.
She was just 26 and wrapping up her on-the-street training.
I didn’t know O’Sullivan and have never had contact with the Sacramento Police Department, but news of her death brought a tear to my eye on the way to work, remembering Willie Morris and how his life was changed – and in a real sense taken – in an instant by that one domestic violence call gone bad.