From the editor: The secrets of the Declaration of Independence

Fairly quickly, however, John Adams got overruled by events. Philadelphia and Boston led the way by hosting festivals on July 4, 1777, to mark the one-year anniversary. George Washington solidified the custom a year later by ordering a double ration of rum for his troops on July 4, 1778. Massachusetts sealed the deal by making July 4 a state holiday in 1781.

Congress made it a federal holiday in 1870, and then made it an official day off for federal workers in 1941.

Forgettable or inscrutable as much of the Declaration is, however, it’s worth remembering the good parts. It is true that the authors and signers did not in fact think “all men are created equal” when it came to Black and Native people, and not at all to women of any sort, but the language set down a clear marker for later generations to form a more perfect union, a union we’re still working to perfect.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness,” the Founders wrote. “That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”