Editor’s Note: I was thinking of writing something about football for this weekend, but then I remembered I had already said pretty much what was on my mind. So on this Superbowl weekend, I’ll revisit what I had to say on Superbowl weekend 2016. Nothing much has changed—if anything, my feeling is even stronger now.
In my home growing up, we had one Sunday observance that was not to be missed under any circumstances. And it had little to do with church.
Instead, it had to do with football. More specifically, the Washington Redskins.
Travel on football Sundays was strictly limited to life-or-death-only events, and even then only to places where the radio broadcast of the game could be heard. Social engagements were restricted to places where guests could quietly retire to the other room to follow the proceedings.
It was simply understood that at either 1 p.m. or 4 p.m., we would all gather before the television set, turn down the volume, turn on the radio broadcast, and settle in for three hours of Redskins football.
My father was a fairly calm guy. But on game day, he could be heard to shout, grunt, scoff, and cheer. He spent most of the first quarter of the game muttering loudly under his breath “The Redskins are going to lose this game,” no matter what the score at the time.
I shared in his passion. The opening kick of the season could bring a tear to my eye. A Redskins loss (and as D.C. fans will tell you, there were many) could ruin my day, even several days in a row afterward. I knew all the players and their quirks – Billy Kilmer and his ugly, but effective, “wounded duck” style of passing, Chris Hanburger’s notorious skill at humiliating Cowboy running backs, Mark Moseley’s quixotic resistance to soccer-style kicking.
It was thrilling when the ‘Skins would win (a rarity in the 1970s, a more satisfying occurrence in the glorious ‘80s). I would mourn when they would lose. When a game was close in the final minutes, sometimes I would get so worked up I couldn’t watch – I’d have to huddle alone in my room with my radio and listen.
After a lifetime of Redskins fandom, I moved to Los Angeles in 2001. It was hard to follow the team from that far – the ‘Skins were not on TV often, and there was no local team to latch onto. And anyway, games started at 10 a.m. on the West Coast and it felt wrong to watch football that early.
Gradually, I lost touch with football. When we moved back East to Philadelphia, things weren’t a whole lot better – the Redskins showed up on TV only a few times per season, and there was no way I was transferring my affection to their hated division rivals, the Eagles.
But somehow in my years in the football wilderness, something strange happened: I lost my taste for it. Not just for the team I had loved but the entire sport.
I’ve been trying to reconnect with football, but now it feels too much like a blood sport. The news about the horrific brain injuries suffered by NFL veterans – in many cases the veterans who were the heroes of those games I experienced so passionately as a youth – casts a dark pall over every play.
In January of 1983, I had been thrilled to watch Dexter Manley, the biggest, meanest defensive end on the team, deliver a savage hit to Cowboys quarterback Danny White, leaving him unconscious on the turf. That hit knocked White out of the game and the Redskins went on to win, the first playoff victory over the Cowboys in a decade.
Now I remember that hit with a shudder, knowing the consequences of that kind of violent blow. And the league has only gotten bigger, faster and stronger over the intervening years, so the violence of the hits today can be as bad or worse, despite improvements in rules and equipment.
My wife and younger son like to watch football together. Sometimes I join them – maybe I’ll even watch today’s Super Bowl — but I can no longer find it in myself to enjoy or engage in the game. There is a hole in Sundays now for me that feels a lot like a lost religion.