Editor’s Note: I am away this week so I am bringing you one of my favorite columns from the archive. In this case, it is a column written for The Weekly Calistogan back in 2012, during a red hot political season that generated a lot of suspicion, anger, and ill will. Not so unlike today, really.
For several years, I covered Congress.
It was a terrific job, partly because it was so easy to get people to tell me what was really going on.
In a lot of ways, when you get 535 Very Important Persons together, it is a lot like a big kindergarten, the practical effects of which are that everyone talks all the time and nobody can possibly keep a secret.
It was rare on Capitol Hill for even important secrets to stay secret for long. With only a little patience and creativity, reporters and staff could usually tease out details of even highly classified meetings, or get their hands on very private documents.
There are a lot of reasons why congressmen and staffers tended to leak information. Often it was a way of making themselves look good, or some opponent look bad. Sometimes it was a strategic effort to build public pressure for something to happen, or to stop something from happening.
Sometimes it was an ego thing; after all, just about everyone likes to look like he or she is in the know.
And of course, humans just tend to talk too damned much.
From this experience, I learned a very important lesson: The only perfect conspiracy is one that involves only a single member.
The moment you add a second person, the odds soar that the secret will get out. With every additional member a conspiracy adds, the odds rise exponentially.
It’s not for nothing that anti-terrorism experts are at least as worried about a single guy with a bomb and grudge as they are about a sprawling worldwide network of evildoers.
Curiously, however, it turns out that humans are not just bad at carrying out a good conspiracy but we also happen to be naturally inclined to see vast and highly disciplined conspiracies behind even routine events.
Why is it that people tend to see a secret malevolent guiding hand behind adverse events even when it is so patently unlikely to be true?
Maybe it’s hard to accept that bad things happen for no particular reason.
Maybe it’s hard to believe that our fellow humans, particularly people we look up to as leaders, can be so flawed, foolish, and unlucky; it must be part of a fiendishly subtle plan rather than just incompetence and ill fortune.
Sometimes, too, it may be a way of avoiding our own personal responsibility. How can it be my fault that the world is such a mess when some all-powerful cabal is causing all these bad things to happen?
I can’t pretend that there are not real conspiracies out there, and that sometimes they succeed in making very bad things happen. The Sept. 11 attacks are a good example of a successful large conspiracy, but their success seems to have been as much about us not listening at the right time as about their ability to keep their mouths shut.
And once the deed was done, they promptly began boasting about it, so the outlines of the conspiracy became public knowledge quickly.
That is what tends to distinguish a real conspiracy from an imaginary one. A real conspiracy, populated by real human beings, doesn’t stay secret for long, whether it succeeds in its mission or not.
The imaginary kind is disciplined, enduring, and leaves little or no trace in its wake.
So the next time you think that someone is out to get you, or that a shadowy coalition of villains is running things behind the scenes, ask yourself a simple question: Is it more likely that lots of humans have suddenly learned to keep a secret, or that people are frail and fallible and fate is capricious and unfair?