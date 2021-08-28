From the Editor: The value of our 'faithful correspondents'

Sally would hate that I am writing this column.

The last time I mentioned her — by first name only, no last name at all — she called and left me an angry message, saying I should always ask permission before mentioning someone in my column. She was quite incensed.

But I can’t help myself from mentioning her again, and this time I can’t possibly ask her permission. I found out Tuesday, as I was processing our daily obit list, that she died at the end of July.

Small town newspaper editors get a lot of regular calls and emails, some of them nice, some of them not nice, and everything in between. Even if we never meet the people in person, we get to know them, and they become part of our lives.

After a while, you get to know who dislikes which cartoonist or columnist. Who has an eagle eye for typos. Who has endless delivery problems with the paper. Who has questions and who thinks we’re a no-good liberal rag, no matter what we write about.

I like to call them my “faithful correspondents.” Editors get very attached to them. Certainly, I do.