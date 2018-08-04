Editor’s note: I am away this week, so I am bringing you one of my favorites from the archives, in this case a piece from May of 2014, shortly after I took over as editor. The message still applies.
From time to time, we get notes starting off with something like this: “How did you miss this?”
Or “Why isn’t this your front page story?”
Or “Not news in Napa?”
When an email arrives with a subject line like that, I can pretty well bet that the author’s main intent is to shame, scold, or embarrass us for failing in our basic duty to know what’s going on around us.
“Think you missed a BIG One — what happened?” one particularly vehement correspondent asked recently.
Know what? We actually appreciate it. The snark factor aside, these sorts of emails perform an important service: calling to our attention stories that might be of interest.
The fact is, there are a couple of dozen of us here at the Register and its associated weeklies. But there are 130-something thousands of you out there. We want you to tell us what’s going on, what’s important to you.
I’d rather hear the same thing from a dozen people than miss something interesting because nobody thought to call a reporter and mention it.
Sure, we have plenty of ways to hear what’s going on in the community and get information on our own. This is particularly true of news in government meetings, court proceedings or other places where reporters can be expected to be found.
But there are plenty of other places where reporters rarely tread. There we rely on, ask for, appreciate, tips from the public.
In this sense, journalists are in a situation similar to firefighters or police: officers might see the column of smoke, might witness a crime in progress, or get a tip from a source about a crime in the works. For the vast majority of their calls, however, it is the public dialing 911 that is the first hint to the police or fire department that something is amiss.
We want you to let us know when something is going on, or when we missed something, or when we got something wrong.
As I was writing this column, I got a call from Doris, a faithful and diligent reader who is not shy about calling things to my attention. She pointed out that the puzzle we printed on Friday was the wrong day — it duplicated the puzzle from the same date in April. Not only were our puzzle fans deprived of a fresh puzzle, but they didn’t get the answers for the Thursday puzzle either.
That’s the kind of detail, frankly, that most of us in the newsroom would not notice and, much as I don’t like hearing bad news, I am glad she called.
I’d like more people to be like Doris: pick up the phone and let us know what you think and what you know.
These are, in a real sense, your newspapers: we’re here to serve the community, keep it informed, and make it a better place wherever we can.
So don’t be afraid to help us do our jobs better. We want your help.