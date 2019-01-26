I first heard the word “Internet” sometime in 1993.
I was working (briefly) at a broadcasting-related magazine in Washington, D.C. covering technology, and the new, tech-savvy vice president, Al Gore, was generating a lot of excitement preaching the virtues of the “Information Superhighway.”
At every government meeting, every conference, every industry gathering, there was much buzz. The Internet would put all of humanity’s accumulated knowledge at our fingertips. It would bridge the gap between rural and urban, rich and poor, and build community across the globe.
Gore was everywhere in those days, on TV, in the news, at conferences, touting the virtues of this astonishing new technology.
“These highways or, more accurately, networks of distributed intelligence—will allow us to share information, to connect, and to communicate as a global community,” he said in a speech before the International Telecommunications Union in 1994. “From these connections we will derive robust and sustainable economic progress, strong democracies, better solutions to global and local environmental challenges, improved health care, and – ultimately — a greater sense of shared stewardship of our small planet.”
Among broadcasters, there was great anticipation of the marketing possibilities. Imagine, they speculated breathlessly, if a viewer of the show “Mad About You” happened to love Helen Hunt’s sweater in one episode and with a single keyboard click find out what it was, how much it cost, and where to buy it?
Gore saw even grander possibilities.
This new Global Information Infrastructure “will not only be a metaphor for a functioning democracy, it will in fact promote the functioning of democracy by greatly enhancing the participation of citizens in decision-making,” Gore said in his ITU speech. “And it will greatly promote the ability of nations to cooperate with each other. I see a new Athenian Age of democracy forged in the fora the GII will create.”
It was a time of exhilarating optimism.
And it also turns out to have been a time of being wrong about pretty much everything.
Instead of causing a dazzling explosion of knowledge and democracy, the Internet has become a vehicle for spreading our most human of vices: rage, outrage, misinformation, and pointless, misdirected cynicism.
This past weekend was a particularly depressing example. In the real world, large swaths of our government were staggering toward collapse; Venezuela was sliding toward civil war (apparently with our assistance); the Israelis and Iranians were shooting at each other in Syria; Africa’s largest democracy was reeling from a terrorist attack; and China continued its brutal cultural (and perhaps even physical) genocide against an ethnic minority in its western provinces.
But back here in America, what dominated the discussion on Facebook and Twitter, and seized the news cycle on cable news? Who acted like a bigger jerk in public – a Native American man with a drum or a bunch of well-off white kids in MAGA hats.
This is not the way it was supposed to be.
I don’t mean to suggest that our information revolution is all bad – it is hard to remember a time when cumbersome paper maps, printed catalogs, and thick phone books were our lifeline to the world. It has become nearly impossible to get truly lost in a city, or to lose touch with a friend or loved one, or be unable to get a vital product or service delivered to your door. Information that used to be stored in arcane libraries can now be accessed anywhere at any time.
I’m old enough to appreciate just how miraculous (and entertaining) all of that is.
Yet I almost blush looking back on Gore’s speech and remembering the excitement this new technology generated way back then. It is almost as if we expected humans to change.
The reality – at least so far – is that it has made the angry mobs even angrier, the brutal dictators even more dictatorial, the greedy plutocrats even greedier, and the grumbling cynics even more cynical.
In other words, rather than making humans better, all this grand technology has made us ever more like ourselves.