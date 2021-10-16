From the Editor: We all pay when newspapers die

All this is to say that local news matters in a real and tangible way. A lack of local news coverage will cost you money in ways you might not have predicted.

The Napa Valley Register has been hit by the same negative economic forces as the rest of the industry. We’re not in any danger of going out of business anytime soon, but our resources are definitely more strained than they ever have been.

Demand remains high for our news, however. If you combine print and digital subscriptions, we actually have more subscribers now than we did when I started as editor in 2014. It’s just that the changes in the ad market have shaken up the traditional method of financing our business.

That’s why I talk so often about the support of subscribers. It’s largely up to our readers to make sure that we and other remaining newspapers can survive well into the future.

So, as always, if you are a subscriber, we thank you for your support and your faith in us as a reliable source of local news.

If you’re not a subscriber, but you find value in what we do (and you don’t want all those bad things researchers found to happen here), please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join and consider becoming a member today.