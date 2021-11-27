From the Editor: We still matter to you

After devoting my column last week to announcing my impending departure from the Register, I really didn’t plan to write a column for my final Sunday as editor. After that, what’s left to say?

But then Jennifer Huffman got her hands on me.

Jennifer is famous for her ability to get what she wants, and she insisted I make one more go at it.

How about, she suggested, you write about the things you accomplished — and all the things you WISHED you’d accomplished.

Brilliant as always.

So let’s start with some things I didn’t manage to get done.

Obviously, the big one is to prevent the contraction of the staff. I had about 30 employees when I started in 2014. I am leaving with 11.

That sounds somewhat worse than it is, because some of the things local people used to do, like page design and pulling national and international wire stories, are now handled centrally. But it’s plenty unfortunate.

There wasn’t much I could do, really. The changes in the ad market, which I have discussed many times, have afflicted every newspaper, magazine, TV station and radio station. As a result, journalism jobs have evaporated in large numbers across the industry.

The change has been particularly hard on sports, where readers have changed the way they get information in ways that have not happened in news and features. We had five sports staffers in 2014; we now have one.

On the upside, I did manage to protect the Napa-based news team reasonably well. We’ve been as low as three reporters at times, but through some creative reorganizations, I have managed to bring it back to five news reporter positions. We had six when I started. The story has not been as good at the weeklies, however, where were down to one person each, and we lost the American Canyon Eagle entirely.

Another thing where I was frustrated is in our ability to build some diversity in the newsroom and forge connections with the growing Latino community. I tried several times to hire bilingual Hispanic journalists, but they are in high demand, and I simply wasn’t able to pay as much as larger papers such as the Press Democrat and Chronicle. I lost out on some good candidates.

We did do a few projects in Spanish, particularly two health-related projects done in association with the Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism at USC, but I never quite figured out how to institutionalize our outreach to the Latino community in English or Spanish.

Also, we have struggled to adopt new technologies. We’re getting better at video, but our experiments with audio and podcasts have been underwhelming. Partly that’s related to the cost of equipment and partly that’s because I, and several others in the newsroom, are from a generation before video and podcasting was a thing, so it’s a hard thing to build into your mental routine.

Having said all that, there is a great deal I am proud that I did accomplish.

From my first day, I have tried to break down the geographic silos that characterized our communities. The Register newsroom rarely talked to the St. Helena Star and Weekly Calistogan, and vice-versa. I have preached a relentless message that the problems at one end of the county matter to the other end. We’re all in this together.

I have seen a gratifying improvement in the comprehensiveness and efficiency of our coverage, which has grown as local officials have come to the same conclusion and have begun cooperating better than ever across the county.

I like to think I’ve managed to build an interesting and reasonably diverse opinion page, too. It’s not always easy to keep letters factual, civil, and constructive, and I have certainly stumbled along the way, but on balance I think the opinions page is a valuable community asset.

One of my prouder accomplishments is in hiring. I am a slow and deliberate hirer, and I weigh carefully how well someone will fit into the culture of the newsroom. A bad fit in a small team can wreck everything. I feel like I have hired people of talent and substance. Some of the younger ones who have been and gone already have moved on to larger and more prestigious publications. I like to think the Register helped make them who they are and the stars they will become.

I also managed to create the kind of newsroom I always wanted to work in. I have worked in many newsrooms, some fun and some not. When I started as editor, I was determined to make the Register a fun and rewarding place to work. With a few possible exceptions, I think my staff would agree that’s what we’ve created.

And finally, I am most proud that I have managed to keep the Register and the weeklies vital and relevant parts of the community. Despite the terrible toll the internet era has taken on news outlets, people still look to the Register for important news and information. Candidates clamber for our endorsement. Readers love to reach out and offer their opinions — positive or negative. Subscribers miss their papers when there are circulation snafus.

All that means we matter to you. And that’s what this job is really all about.

​You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

