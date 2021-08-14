From the Editor: We want your stories of Sept. 11

Now we’d like to have your personal perspectives on what Sept. 11 meant. Back in 2011, on the 10th anniversary, we collected stories from readers and they tended to focus on memories of the events of that day. It is as if, 10 years later, we were still processing what happened.

Now, 20 years after the event, we’re hoping to get some thoughts from you on what Sept. 11 meant to you and to your community. We’re still interested in the stories of that day if you have interesting memories to share, but we’d also like you to focus on the long-term consequences of the terrorist attacks. Did the events of Sept. 11 shape your life in some significant way? If you were touched directly by the attacks, how have you healed and carried on? Did Sept. 11 change the way you thought about yourself, your life, or your world?

Please share your stories. We will use your stories in various ways. We may include parts of them in a big retrospective story being prepared by Howard Yune. We may also publish some of them whole as commentaries or personal stories. We will also share the best of them with our corporate parent, Lee Enterprises, for possible inclusion in a major nationwide commemorative edition being prepared for Sept. 11, 2021.