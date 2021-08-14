From the Editor: We want your stories of Sept. 11

The sweep of history is notoriously hard to discern while you’re in the middle of it.
Even when you realize you’re living through a historic moment (and it’s not always totally obvious when it happens), it’s difficult to guess what the event might mean for you, your community, your country or your world.
A few years of distance does help, as the immediate raw emotions fade and the shock wears off, but still, it’s hard to tell where things are heading.
At some point, however, events are consigned to the history books, even as we’re living with the consequences of the event, and it’s possible to begin taking a look in a historic perspective.
We’re coming up on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, which for many of us is hard to believe. Something like a third of the U.S. population was either not yet born or was too young to remember that day (this includes both of my own children, to whom Sept. 11 is just something they talk about in school).
While we still can’t be completely sure how things will turn out, perhaps 20 years is enough distance to sense the shape of the new world that we couldn’t have guessed on that terrible day.
On a national and global level, we’ve seen the inconclusive wars and the bungled opportunities, the tensions at home and abroad that 9/11 brought about. But we’ve also seen how successful the anti-terrorism measures we put in place have been, with no mass attacks by foreign actors in the U.S. since that day. We’ve seen how communities torn apart by the attacks can heal and build monuments and sacred spaces to symbolize their resilience.
Now we’d like to have your personal perspectives on what Sept. 11 meant. Back in 2011, on the 10th anniversary, we collected stories from readers and they tended to focus on memories of the events of that day. It is as if, 10 years later, we were still processing what happened.
Now, 20 years after the event, we’re hoping to get some thoughts from you on what Sept. 11 meant to you and to your community. We’re still interested in the stories of that day if you have interesting memories to share, but we’d also like you to focus on the long-term consequences of the terrorist attacks. Did the events of Sept. 11 shape your life in some significant way? If you were touched directly by the attacks, how have you healed and carried on? Did Sept. 11 change the way you thought about yourself, your life, or your world?
Please share your stories. We will use your stories in various ways. We may include parts of them in a big retrospective story being prepared by Howard Yune. We may also publish some of them whole as commentaries or personal stories. We will also share the best of them with our corporate parent, Lee Enterprises, for possible inclusion in a major nationwide commemorative edition being prepared for Sept. 11, 2021.
Please fill out our online form or email your stories to me. They need to be 250 words or less and include your name and contact info so we can get back in touch with you if need be. We’re looking for people who are current Napa County residents, people who lived in the county at the time of the attacks, or people who had some intimate connection to Napa County (for example, someone from Napa who was going to college in New York at the time).
If you happen to have any related pictures you can share (say, you at the Twin Towers, or you doing some job that grew out of your Sept. 11 experience), so much the better.
We need your submissions no later than Aug. 20.
Please share your stories and your reflections on this important anniversary.
You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.