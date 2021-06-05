From the Editor: What's with all the photos?

As a practical matter, that means every story, no matter how small or insignificant, has to have some kind of image attached, lest it get lost is the electronic thicket that is social media. So important are photos now that our corporate parent made sure in our latest website redesign that stories without some kind of image don’t even show up on the main page.

That leaves us with a problem: How to illustrate a story that doesn’t lend itself to going out and snapping a photo? In the old days, a story about a planning commission vote or a minor police incident didn’t need a photo. Now it is mandatory.

But we can’t just use any old photo off the web. Under copyright law, we can only run photos where we own the copyright or have explicit permission to use the photo. That leaves us with three options: Take our own new photo, gather a photo from the people involved with the story, or use some kind of file photo, something old from our archive, or stock art, a pre-made photo from an outside source on various topics and places. There are several services that provide stock art, but each one costs money so we can only subscribe to one. We can also access the archives of the Associated Press.