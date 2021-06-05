From the Editor: What's with all the photos?

A reader wrote this week to inquire why, when so many people are terrified of needles, do we keep illustrating stories about vaccines with photos of needles?
He framed his inquiry as a way to score a point against the sanctimonious and sensationalist press, so the discussion didn’t go so well, but it really was not a bad question.
It actually wraps into a much bigger question, and that is “what’s with all the photographs and videos lately?”
Bear with me a moment as we step back in time to explain.
Photos have been part of newspapers for the better part of a century, and even before that, it was not uncommon to illustrate stories with drawings, caricatures and engravings. Images have been a way to add to text stories for a long time.
For the most part, however, those photos and illustrations were reserved for the most important stories, cases where it was necessary and possible to bring the reader into a scene or show the people involved in a way that simple text cannot do. Usually, that meant that the lead story on the front page and on the front of inside sections had large photographs or graphics, and maybe a few other stories in secondary positions or inside did too.
So out of maybe 100 or more items in each day’s newspaper, only a dozen or so had any meaningful images with them.
That worked fine so long as a newspaper was all on paper. It was all one physical thing – you picked it up in the driveway or at the store, you read it, you stashed it away or recycled it and that was that. Most stories didn’t need a photo because they were just along for the ride with the lead stories on the main pages, which had perfectly nice illustrations.
This is still largely true of the print edition we produce every day.
The internet, more specifically social media, blew that all up for electronic versions of the same stories. As soon as news organizations began posting stories individually on the web, the idea of a cohesive single product went away. Each story, great or small, fascinating or mundane, had its own separate identity.
The Napa Valley Register went from a single daily pile of paper to a cloud of stories somewhere out in the electronic ether. Each person would encounter the Register in a different way and interact with it in a different way. Some people would read everything every day, some people might read just one story and never return, and every possible combination in between.
Web analysis shows clearly that people prefer items that have photos or videos attached. This is emphasized by Facebook, where the very architecture of the rolling “News Feed” favors items with a visual of some sort attached. It is possible to post something that is text only, but it tends to do poorly compared with a similar item with a photo or video attached.
As a practical matter, that means every story, no matter how small or insignificant, has to have some kind of image attached, lest it get lost is the electronic thicket that is social media. So important are photos now that our corporate parent made sure in our latest website redesign that stories without some kind of image don’t even show up on the main page.
That leaves us with a problem: How to illustrate a story that doesn’t lend itself to going out and snapping a photo? In the old days, a story about a planning commission vote or a minor police incident didn’t need a photo. Now it is mandatory.
But we can’t just use any old photo off the web. Under copyright law, we can only run photos where we own the copyright or have explicit permission to use the photo. That leaves us with three options: Take our own new photo, gather a photo from the people involved with the story, or use some kind of file photo, something old from our archive, or stock art, a pre-made photo from an outside source on various topics and places. There are several services that provide stock art, but each one costs money so we can only subscribe to one. We can also access the archives of the Associated Press.
The next problem is to find a photo that is appropriate and germane to the story. Visual images are very powerful and it is surprisingly easy to inadvertently alter the context of the story or mislead the reader by slapping on a badly chosen photo. So when choosing an old file photo or a new stock photo, we have to be sure to pick something that accurately conveys what the story is about without adding some misimpression about what is happening and where and how it happened.
For example, we have a number of file photos of people getting vaccine shots, but if we use an old photo from an event sponsored, say, by OLE Health and use it on a story about a clinic by Adventist Health St. Helena, it can cause confusion. If we accidentally illustrate a story about Portland, Maine with a photo of Portland, Oregon, the readers will get fixated by the error and probably never even read the story.
So when vaccines became an increasingly important issue, I went to our stock art service and picked about a dozen related photos. There are some images of vials, and some high-concept illustrations involving the now-familiar spiky Coronavirus itself. But basically, the story is about shots, because for the moment, needles are the only approved delivery method for the vaccine. So for better or worse, the most evocative and accurate picture involves a needle in some way.
I wasn’t aware of some research our reader pointed out, which found that something like a quarter of people are so afraid of needles that they might avoid getting the vaccine altogether. It’s not surprising, however – I don’t much love needles myself, so I understand.
But for better or worse, that’s the most relevant and visually succinct image for a story about vaccines.
So far, we have gotten exactly one complaint about the needle photos – and that was our unhappy critic this week – and that suggests there is not widespread revulsion among our readers. But even one complaint shows why it is so important that we carefully consider the context and implication even of what seem like throw-away images designed to meet the implacable imperatives of social media.
You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.