From the editor: When words cause mischief

Words can cause a lot of mischief, so there is a good reason why there are plenty of examples that strike fear into the writers that use them every day.

Often they are words that sound the same but have different spellings, and drastically different meanings: Break and brake. Stationary and stationery. Stanch and staunch.

Other times they don’t sound alike at all when spoken out loud but look annoyingly similar on the page: quite and quiet. Out and our. Dessert and desert.

But there is one word that is particularly feared, so feared that there are entire websites devoted to horror stories about mixing it up. And it all has to do with the presence of a single letter L, the lower case version of which is so slim and unobtrusive that its absence can slide by even eagle-eyed copy editors on occasion.

I encountered this word within just a few months of starting my journalism career in 1990. I attended a town council session in the tiny community where I worked. I don’t recall the topic, but it was something of significance, and the public was invited to comment. The only people in attendance, however, were me and the mayor’s husband. We didn’t make any public comment.

In that week’s edition, I wrote disapprovingly of a “poorly attended public hearing.”