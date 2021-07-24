From the editor: When words cause mischief

Words can cause a lot of mischief, so there is a good reason why there are plenty of examples that strike fear into the writers that use them every day.
Often they are words that sound the same but have different spellings, and drastically different meanings: Break and brake. Stationary and stationery. Stanch and staunch.
Other times they don’t sound alike at all when spoken out loud but look annoyingly similar on the page: quite and quiet. Out and our. Dessert and desert.
But there is one word that is particularly feared, so feared that there are entire websites devoted to horror stories about mixing it up. And it all has to do with the presence of a single letter L, the lower case version of which is so slim and unobtrusive that its absence can slide by even eagle-eyed copy editors on occasion.
I encountered this word within just a few months of starting my journalism career in 1990. I attended a town council session in the tiny community where I worked. I don’t recall the topic, but it was something of significance, and the public was invited to comment. The only people in attendance, however, were me and the mayor’s husband. We didn’t make any public comment.
In that week’s edition, I wrote disapprovingly of a “poorly attended public hearing.”
I proofread the story after I wrote it. My editor read it. My publisher read it as it was pasted on the page. Even one of the persnickety ladies from the typesetting department, who constituted our de facto copy editing desk, read it.
None of us saw anything amiss. At least until the next morning when a noted local attorney called my editor to declare “had I known it was going to be a pubic hearing, I might have attended.”
As with all these other feared word combos, spell check programs do not notice the difference between Public and Pubic – both are correctly spelled, at least when used in the right context. But this one is particularly pernicious, partly because the L is barely visible in Public anyway, and partly, well, because the other word is Pubic.
Although I resolved then and there to be forever vigilant on the public/pubic front, I have managed to do it again from time to time. The most recent example I am aware of is when I declared a county employee to be the “Napa County Pubic Information Officer.” Fortunately, she was amused rather than offended.
In looking back at the Register’s archive, I see examples both in local copy and wire stories over the years, including a “pubic forum,” a “pubic discussion,” and a commitment from a local official to “protect the pubic.”
And those are just the examples that escaped everyone’s notice and were not corrected before I went back and searched for the word this week.
Fortunately, most of these word mix-ups are somewhere between embarrassing and amusing and rarely have real-world consequences when they publish.
In other businesses, a single mixed up word can cause terrible problems.
At around the same time I was writing about the poorly attended pubic hearing, my wife was banquet manager at a nearby hotel. One evening, as she and her staff were racing to serve the salad, she went into the kitchen to find the chef scooping great globs of white stuff onto beds of lettuce and sprinkling them with little green balls.
What’s that, she demanded?
It’s the salad, he explained: sour cream and peas.
Pears, she said, her life flashing before her eyes. It’s pears. Sour cream and pear salad.
But it’s on the banquet order, he said. Sour cream and … oh, I guess that does say pears.
Don’t you have pears?
No, because I thought it said peas.
“We’re going to have to stall this course,” she said, desperately calculating how to explain this to the guests.
That story has always made me feel slightly better about the perils of being a writer. My wife was forced to smile as she served her puzzled guests a plate of sour cream and peas. I, on the other hand, have yet to be forced to attend a pubic hearing.
You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.