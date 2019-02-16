The thing I like about local journalism is that readers know who you are.
If someone doesn’t like what you have to say, they’ll give you a call, or accost you in a grocery store or in a restaurant. If they do like it, they’ll feel close enough to the paper to call or email to say so. Decision-makers and influential people read what you say and, sometimes, alter their behavior in reaction.
It’s very satisfying to feel that close to the community, to be part of the community itself.
Bigger news organizations rarely get that kind of intimacy with their readers and viewers. Oh, sure, the New York Times or Washington Post can draw a blistering tweet from the president, and plenty of people leave comments on the stories, but the kind of closeness a small town paper generates just isn’t there when you’re working at a large news organization.
At least usually.
For a number of years, I was a stringer for Time magazine, back in the late heyday of national magazines. Time was a sprawling, complicated and sometimes maddening news organization. Its usual way of reporting a story was to assign a writer in New York, then put a call out to dozens, sometimes many dozens, of reporters worldwide, asking them to contribute information or interviews on the topic.
We’d all work furiously and file page after page of carefully researched and written information. Days later a draft would appear in our mailboxes for review and comments.
We usually considered ourselves lucky if our work represented more than a single sentence in the draft. I have hundreds and hundred pages of reporting and writing from that era that never saw the light of day.
So I didn’t think much of it when they put out a call for nominations for a package on America’s “Worst Mayors.” This was in the era when Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick of Detroit was working his way into a lengthy prison sentence. He was sure to be a lock on America’s very worst, but Time wanted to include some runners up.
We were living in Philadelphia at the time and our mayor was John Street. He was hardly the worst mayor out there, but he did have several interesting elements in his history, starting with the fact that he made national news once when he was still a city councilman for engaging in a fistfight with a fellow council member – in the council chamber no less.
As mayor, he actually managed to make some progress cleaning up blighted neighborhoods, but he was also dogged by corruption scandals among his chief aides and supporters. In one particularly strange twist, during his 2003 reelection campaign the city police discovered a “listening device” planted in the mayor’s office, a listening device that turned out to belong to the FBI. The bureau never said exactly why the bug was there and it was never clear how the city police found it either.
Street’s chief fundraiser and longtime friend, meanwhile, managed to avoid prison for running a flagrant pay-to-play shakedown of city contractors, but he only avoided it by dying before he could go to trial.
I didn’t really expect my short submission on John Street to be included in the final package. So I was astonished to see that Time had picked him as the third worst mayor in America, after Kilpatrick and San Diego’s Dick Murphy, who had bungled the city’s budget so badly that he nearly lost reelection to a write-in candidate with no previous political experience.
The Worst Mayor package hit Philadelphia like a bomb shell. The mayor was furious. He called a press conference to denounce the item – and me personally. He mistakenly called me a writer from New York with no connection to the city.
I considered going to the press conference, but opted instead to leave my cell phone on my dining room table and take a long walk across the city, winding up spending a pleasant few hours drinking beer in an Irish bar overlooking the Delaware River.
The city’s pugnacious newspapers were also furious – they could criticize the mayor all they wanted, but no outsiders better talk smack about him. They went into overdrive, picking apart every word of the short item on Street. My favorite item was by longtime columnist Tom Ferrick, who reviewed Philadelphia’s sorry history of mayoral corruption and malfeasance over the centuries, the message basically being “you think THIS guy is bad, we’ll show you what a REAL bad mayor looks like.”
The reaction in online forums was so intense that the thread about my article crashed the server of a popular local online discussion group.
Eventually the furor died down and everybody forgot my name. I never did meet Mayor Street in person, but a year or so later, I happened to see him walking down the street, trailed by some security guards.
I thought very briefly about introducing myself, but then I decided that there are sometimes advantages to being nothing but a faceless national reporter.