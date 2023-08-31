Just after the start of the year, I started to daydream about having a dog again. My last pooch, Murrow (named after the radio broadcast legend, natch), remains in Miami – the result of the custody agreement worked out with my ex-wife.

Some people can get another pet right after the loss — be it death or circumstance — but I just couldn’t. Life felt far too much up in the air following my divorce in 2017; the shine, if there ever had been one, had worn off the Sunshine State, and I wanted to get back home to California. My ex, though she bitterly complained when we left Los Angeles for South Florida pre-breakup, seemed to find some type of Zen there afterward.

Life in California since that time has also had its share of drama and travails, but things have calmed down quite a bit in the last 18 months. It seems both trivial and amazing that it’s been that short of a time. I feel connected to this community in ways that I have rarely felt anywhere before. (A couple of tourists near Oxbow Tuesday remarked, after two people in three minutes shouted greetings from their cars driving past, that I seemed to know everyone. That’s just Napa, I said, and you just have to get used to the fact that going to the grocery store may take a surprisingly long time.)

It was time. I could have a dog again.

But anyone who’s looked for a pet knows it can be a weirdly hard and trying process. I looked at dozens of different rescue websites, both governmental and private. I marveled at the vast differences in the adoption policies and prices. Some (mostly nonprofits) want several interviews — an initial meet-up and an in-home visit — and a $600 “donation,” while others (mostly governmental) seem to have regular “sales” (if you will) on adoption fees and are considerably more relaxed in the vetting process. All, though, seem like deeply kind and caring people. Seems like you’d have to be.

There are rescues that focus on specific breeds, of course, and ones that cater to specific needs and disabilities. It’s pretty amazing, really. But also very, very daunting. I went through the different descriptions of the breeds via the helpful, and comprehensive, American Kennel Club website. I thought it might help me to know what to look for. But then I thought about Murrow.

Murrow is part Black Lab, Weimaraner and Pit Bull. He is very strong, goofy, obsessed with tennis balls, believes he’s a lap dog, fairly lazy and terrified of bicycles, trash cans and women with large hats. He is… how to say this…a bit daft. I think it’s fair to say his application to Doggie Mensa got lost in the mail. But even if the AKC description of that mix, should there be one, was accurate, it wouldn’t even begin to describe his personality.

So despite all of the vetting — on both sides of the adoption process — you only have an idea, not a certainty, of what kind of dog you’ll be getting. I had been to various shelters on several occasions, met a half-dozen pups for one-on-one meet and greets, but nothing felt right. The maddening thing was that I had no idea why it didn’t feel right, just that it didn’t.

On a fateful Saturday four months ago, I decided that, perhaps, I should just make a decision. I scoured the websites, deciding between one in Fairfield and one in Santa Rosa. (I had been to the Napa shelter a couple times, but just hadn’t found a doggo that clicked. But, trust me, I did very much try.)

There were several good candidates at both places — as much as you can tell by the photos they publish online. But I ended up choosing the Sonoma County Animal Shelter, in large part because I was expected at my girlfriend’s home in Sonoma that evening, and it seemed a little more on the way.

Honestly, I was a little nervous and a lot unprepared. I didn’t have so much as a dog bowl or food at my house, much less toys, a leash or the 1,001 bags, cleaners and grooming devices one needs to be a responsible and hygienic dog owner. But the staff was immensely kind and helpful, escorting me to the bedlam that is your average dog kennel.

Finding your dog is a bit like falling in love: you match gazes, and then he licks your hand and pees on your shoe. OK, so maybe a little different. But I certainly was smitten by this strange little furball, with a tri-color face, beige fur and white-tipped feet. Within 30 minutes, I walked out with a 25-pound puppy, his life and well-being in my arms. We immediately went to the pet store, where very helpful sales people relieved me of close to $500 in goods, and I was on my way to show off my new dog, yet to be renamed, to my girlfriend.

And then, almost immediately, he threw up in my car. (This would happen for quite some time, enough that my girlfriend’s 8-year-old has occasionally referred to my motorized conveyance as “the barf car.”)

His name came quickly enough: Diego, given in honor of my hometown. It’s sans the “San,” as the various stains, chew marks and semi-destroyed rugs both in Napa and Sonoma seem to indicate he’s perhaps not a likely candidate for sainthood.

But he is an affectionate, loving, playful and happy pup, a friend to all he meets. And, I suspect, he has reduced the blood pressure of the members of colleagues by being a (mostly) mellow office dog.

Now, gulp, onto training.