Working from home has given me a rare chance to get to know my neighbors much better.

Not so much the people who live downstairs or next door – we’re not doing that much socializing.

Rather, I have been able to get to know the inhabitants of the vast pine tree in our back yard.

My home office is on the second floor, with a panoramic wall of windows overlooking the back yard.

The pine, which towers well above the roof of our house, has long been a playground for squirrels and woodpeckers. The squirrels love to chase one another around the tree, and make death-defying leaps across to a nearby photina hedge.

This year, it appears the squirrels have set up residence in the tree, though I can’t see the nest. Several adult squirrels have been patrolling the tree carefully since the winter. They are particularly fond of sitting on the high branches and chattering angrily at the neighbor’s cat, which is in turn hunting the prolific gophers that tunnel under the yard.

Shortly after I confined myself to home back in March, I realized that there was a new player on the tree – a rangy-looking blue jay.

I began noticing an unusual racket in the tree in the mornings. As I watched, I realized that the squirrels and the bird were sitting on nearby branches yelling at each other angrily. It never came to blows, but occasionally one or the other would make a feint, charging a short way toward the other before backing off.

In April, the tree began to drop its huge, fist-sized pine cones. They break off with a loud crack, make a loud rustle as they hurtle groundward, then land with a resounding crash. The cones hit with such force that one shattered a plastic table we keep next to the hammock attached to pine tree.

After a few days, I noticed one of the squirrels hauling the cones up the tree, despite the fact that the cones are almost as big as its body. They bite down hard and climb the tree with the cones in their mouths.

I know squirrels like to gnaw on pine cones to get at the seeds inside. If you have a pine in your yard, you’ll be familiar with the piles of stripped-down cones on the ground.

But I noticed something new too. At around the same time as the bird and squirrel would begin yelling at one another, I’d hear the massive crash of a pine cone hitting the ground. Then quiet.

Watching more carefully, I realized that the squirrels view the cones not just as food but as ammunition as well. To my surprise, the squirrels were hurling the cones toward the bird, sending it flapping off to safety.

Now more than a month later, things are quiet. It appears that the squirrels’ heavy ordnance made the blue jay retire from the field. The squirrels are in sole possession of the tree.

I’ve come away from my time at home – which includes several weeks of furlough – with an elevated appreciation for the industriousness of our squirrel neighbors.

You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

