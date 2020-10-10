Is it really just as we left it?

In the end, things turned out OK, as I had (tentatively) assumed they would.

We returned home late Sunday evening after the mandatory evocation had been lifted in Calistoga.

While the fire had come within sight of our house, there was no damage inside the city, and everything was exactly where we left it when we fled a week before.

We lost some perishables in the fridge and may have lost the red blend fermenting in a tank in the driveway, but otherwise, we and the other residents of the city got off lightly.

We lived for a few days under a thick cloud of smelly smoke, and under the shadow of the remaining evacuation warning. We repacked our to-go bags and set them aside – just in case.

By Wednesday, however, the warning was lifted and the air began to clear. Temperatures dropped to a fall-like normal, and air quality improved enough to turn off the AC and open the windows.

Except for the incessant clatter of helicopters replacing power poles in the hills east of town, it was almost like a normal, pleasant October day Upvalley.

But really, so much has changed.