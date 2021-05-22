It's like thunder and lightning

Back East, where I come from, thunderstorms are a fixture of summer, and usually a pleasant one at that.

Starting in mid-May, as the humidity builds to its soggy climax in July and August, small cells of thunder clouds roam the sky. Distant booms are a frequent feature of spring afternoons, and flashes of light on the horizon punctuate the night.

These usually aren’t the vast horizon-to-horizon storms that you see in the Midwest and Deep South, but rather clusters of small, roving storms that follow river beds and drift along shallow valleys. It’s possible to step out on a prominent point and see multiple small storms all around, yet be completely dry.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

They’re plenty dangerous — you’re best advised to clear the pool or ocean at the first sound of thunder, and you definitely don’t want to be standing on a hill or in a field when one of the cells drifts by. Most taller buildings, at least anything built to last, are wired to ground lightning strikes.

But by and large such storms are greeted as a relief. After a brief downpour, there is a momentary respite from the heat and crushing humidity — a pleasant breeze, the fresh, bracing smell of ozone, and wet earth and pavement.