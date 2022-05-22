Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: A graduation 'gotcha'

You can now count me among “the infected.”

After 26 months of masking, vaxxing and handwashing, COVID finally got me.

I didn’t plan on getting COVID. In fact, I even got my second booster shot just weeks before my run-in with the virus.

But no luck.

It happened during graduation weekend for the youngest Huffman. Dear Husband, Grandma Sue and I met in Portland for the big event. Every grad’s parents were there and the mommarazzi was out in full force.

Our grad had an upset stomach that weekend, but did I think COVID? Nope, I just figured she was anxious about this big change in her life, moving back home and starting grownuphood. She took some DayQuil and graduation proceeded as planned.

It was the school’s first in-person graduation since 2019, the university announced. Just weeks before the ceremony, Portland had relaxed its mask rules. Now, face coverings were no longer a requirement, but a suggestion.

We wore masks inside the stadium but less than a third of the crowd was covered up. After all, who wants to worry about COVID on what is the best day of your kid’s life to date? At college graduation, we want pomp and circumstance not nose swabs and temperature checks.

The next day we loaded the new graduate’s stuff into dad’s truck and our two-car caravan headed south on I-5, back to Napa.

Our girl still wasn’t feeling great, so I drove her car while she napped in the passenger seat.

Poor thing, I thought. She’s exhausted. After all, being a graduate is hard work. All that cap tossing and tassel flipping. I was exhausted for her. But seriously, it’s been an intense four years, and she’s the one who did all the STEM studying, not me.

Our 11-hour drive home had a victory tour feel to it, like when the hero returns from battle. I, Jennifer Huffman, was driving a newly college-degreed Huffman Daughter, home from college, where she would (temporarily) return to the nest, and the embrace of Her Mother. I was savoring the moment like the cough drops I would soon be sucking on non-stop.

That night, back in Napa, it occurred to me that maybe our girl should take a COVID test.

Boom, faster than you can say “I might have COVID,” those two lines lit up on the rapid home test. She was positive.

Uh-oh, I thought. As someone who just spent most of the day inside the same Toyota Camry with Huffman Family Patient Zero, we might as well have been slurping through the same straw and swapping tissues.

Two minutes later, I got the same result.

Apparently our mother-daughter post college road trip had turned into our own personal superspreader event. We began the five-day quarantine.

The first day I was actually feeling OK. Maybe I’d have one of those “mild” COVID cases, the kind where you lounge around for a bunch of days and binge watch your favorite TV series on Netflix, I thought hopefully. There were some little household projects I could catch up on.

The next day quickly corrected me of that fantasy. I was tired. Very, very tired, yet I couldn’t get a good night’s sleep. I started coughing. I had a sinus headache that wouldn’t quit. Food was completely uninteresting.

The days passed, slowwwwwly. There was no Netflix binge watching. No satisfactorily crossing projects of a list. Sure I was napping a lot but it wasn’t “good” napping. It was depressing, I-can’t-manage-much-else, restless, completely unsatisfying napping.

Meanwhile, our new grad was recovering twice as fast as her mother. She was binge watching old seasons of "Survivor," she was unpacking, she was doing fun “day off” kind of stuff.

It took a good 10 days, but I finally felt well enough to go back to work. I’m still more tired than usual, and not feeling exactly 100%.

But it was worth it. And I’d do it all over again.

Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.

