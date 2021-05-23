Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: A proposal

The oldest Huffman daughter is getting married!

I’m going to be a mother-in-law!

Whew — you have no idea how hard it has been to keep that secret. One month — 29 very long days ago — our oldest daughter’s boyfriend came over and calmly informed us he had JUST BOUGHT AN ENGAGEMENT RING and would be PROPOSING to OUR DAUGHTER four weeks from that Sunday.

Ohmygawd, I just about fell out of my seat with excitement.

I mean, it wasn’t completely out of left field. They’ve been a couple for almost four years. They’re both about 27. They’ve lived together for a bunch of years. And they are very, very happy.

But there’s nothing like that moment when it becomes real.

And then he told us not to tell anyone.

No problem, I said eagerly. I can do that.

29 days, 2 hours, and 17 minutes later, let me just tell you: IT WAS A PROBLEM. Big time.

The torture of Keeping the Secret started immediately.