Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: A rainy day cliffhanger

I’m no good at relaxing. It doesn’t feel productive. I should be making better use of my time, I always think. I couldn’t possibly just…do….nothing.

I think it’s a holdover from mom-of-young-kids days. Back then, free time was so rare I never knew what to do first when spare time fell into my lap. Nap? Laundry? Dinner? Clean up the house?

Except for a rainy day. Maybe because we have so few, but when it actually rains, it’s like I finally give myself permission to hunker down.

Like these past two rainy-ish weekends.

Here’s the other thing I love about this time of year and any rainy days we get. It’s the perfect time to watch scary movies.

The other weekend I started with “North By Northwest.” This is the movie that made me fall in love with Alfred Hitchcock. I remember watching it for the first time with my mom and dad when I was in junior high. When Cary Grant and Eva Marie Saint were clinging to the faces on Mt. Rushmore ABOUT TO FALL TO THEIR DEATHS, I covered my face with my hands.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

Ohmygawed, I can’t watch! I told my dad.

He laughed with appreciation. “That’s Alfred Hitchcock for you,” he said.

I’ve been a fan ever since.

Then another Hitchcock favorite: Psycho. The clothes, the cars, the plot, the dramatic dialog – I love it all. Yes, there’s a psychopath and a bloody murder, but it’s so good. And that final scene were Anthony Hopkins says he wouldn’t kill a fly? Oooooh, delicious.

Then there’s “The Birds.” Oooohhhh, another masterpiece. I love that it starts in vintage San Francisco and then moves to Bodega Bay. My dad loved Bodega Bay and we’d rent a vacation home there for a week every summer. We always stopped at the “schoolhouse” and take a picture. I love Tippi Hedren’s clothes in “The Birds” too. The heels, the suits, the gloves, the furs. So fancy.

When I was in 6th grade, a neighbor friend and I were watching “The Birds” on Saturday’s Chiller Diller program. When Mitch’s mom finds the neighbor behind the door with his eyes pecked out by the birds, well that was The End for young Jennifer. I ran home as fast as I could. It was years before I could actually watch that scene. It’s still super horrifying, but I love it.

“Vertigo” is another fav. More vintage San Francisco. A mysterious woman. Fatalistic obsession? Another dastardly plot. James Stewart gets obsessed. Say no more.

And “Rear Window.” My god, that scene were Mr. Thorwald catches Grace Kelly in his apartment and wheelchair-bound Scotty can only watch helplessly from afar? Ooooohhh, chills!

Over time, I’ve tried to branch out into other horror. I like “The Shining.” And “Dracula” with Keanu Reeves. “It” by Stephen King is pretty good.

But there’s one movie I have avoided my entire life: “The Exorcist.”

I got a glimpse of it in college while living in the dorms and it scared the crap out of me. Like legit terrified. To this day, I will absolutely not watch movies about demonic possession. Way. too. scary.

Nope. I will stick with my Alfred Hitchcock, thank you very much.

Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.