Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: A real flea circus

We have a “little” flea problem.

Over the past six to eight weeks the fleas have been trying to gain ground in the Huffman house, while we humans are attempting to hold them off.

So far, the fleas are sticking to Penny the dog and Inky the cat. Mostly. Every now and then I’ll spot a flea on a human. Like myself.

Ugh.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

I’m not the only one. While the Youngest Huffman was home for the summer, she became our number one flea spotter seeing as she had many more free hours for daytime lounging on the couch.

PENNY has FLEAS, she announced one day.

She even claimed to have been bitten by “Penny’s” fleas.

She showed me various red spots on her ankle or leg.

Hmmmmm, I’d say sympathetically while wondering to myself if it really was a flea bite. Maybe it was a harmless spider bite? A mosquito bite? I mean, it *is* summer. Let’s not blame every itchy spot on the mostly harmless household flea. No need to create scapegoats.