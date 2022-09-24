Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: All hail The Queen

Raise your hand if you were riveted by the news of the Queen’s death. Me too!

I’ve always been into the royal family, ever since I watched Princess Diana get married in the middle of the night in 1981.

Diana was only five years older than me, for crying out loud. Naturally I copied her drapey-oversized bouquet and some of her wedding photo poses when I married Mr. Huffman in the late 80s. My own wedding dress had puffs galore, just like Diana’s. I still think a sapphire and diamond engagement ring is ALL THAT.

Around this same time I started reading up about how Elizabeth wasn’t really supposed to ever become Queen, but thanks to Uncle Edward who fell in love with an American divorcee (shocking!), Elizabeth zoomed to the top spot after her own father died.

What is it about the Queen?

Well, she’s a queen with a capital Q for one. There aren’t many of them. And the kings and queens that came before her ruled over my ancestors, before they emigrated to America. So I kinda feel a connection.

Mostly I admired her because she always appeared so completely steady and solid. As one writer put it, she never gave her personal opinion, so everyone could just assume she thought exactly the same as they did. She was like a mirror, reflecting back what we wanted to see. And with the world as it is today, that's a great comfort.

After Prince George was born I sent her a handmade congratulations card. A few months later I got a form letter, postmarked from Balmoral Castle.

“The Queen thanks you very much for your message of congratulations...” it began.

It was not signed, not even by a lowly lady in waiting. Sigh.

The Huffman Daughters are well aware of my Queen obsession. I must have raised them right because within two hours of the news, all three had called or texted me to ask if I’d heard yet. Atta-girls.

The monarch was always at the top of my dream interview list. Queen Elizabeth II never gave interviews, but if she had, I had lots of questions for her:

• What was it like becoming Queen at just 25? Did you ever have one of those “Mr. Wizard, I don’t want to be a grown-up anymore” moments?

• Who was the most annoying prime minister? (Boris Johnson and his crazy hair?)

• What’s it like being the figurehead for a world-wide commonwealth?

• Did you ever have any serious illnesses like diabetes or cancer? Kids ever give you pinkeye?

• I love your jewelry/crown collection. Which piece was your favorite? Were there any jewels you refused to wear (and why)?

• Did you ever get to yell “Off with his/her head!”?

• Did you ever stomp your foot and say “Because I’m the QUEEN!”

• Would you do anything differently about the way you raised your kids?

• What kind of perfume did you wear? Shampoo? Lipstick? Brand names, please.

• Didn’t you get sick of wearing pantyhose every day of your life?

• How often did you say the eff word? Details, please.

• Is there a panic room at your castle and if so, what’s in it?

• Did you have personal email? Lillebet1926@aol.com? Queen4Lyfe@gmail.com? CommonwealthRuler12@yahoo.com?

• How did you keep being so Queenly, day after day after day after day? Did you ever just not want to get out of bed?

Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: When the temperature rises Surrendering to Motherhood: Mother of three daughters survives mother of all heatwaves. Also, Game of Thrones marathon.

And then her clothes. The Queen said she dressed to be seen. And I loved it. The matching coat and dress (surely made from the finest, softest wool and silk). The custom hats. The clear plastic umbrellas (with coordinating trim). The sensible black shoes. The Launer handbags, so vintage yet chic. The pearls!

A whole bunch of years ago my husband and I visited Windsor Castle.

I stopped by a palace guard.

“The Queen’s flag is flying,” I said. “So that means she’s here, right?”

He looked at me like “Duh, you dumb American.”

We went inside St. George’s Chapel, where the Queen was interred this past week.

Her flag will never fly again but we know where the Queen remains today… and forever.