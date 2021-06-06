Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Away he goes

The countdown has begun.

In five days, Kevin Courtney will retire from the Register.

What’s the big deal, you might ask? Reporters come and go. So do city editors.

Yeah, but this one is a bummer.

Kevin’s been here for 48 years. And I pretty much owe my career at the Register to Kevin.

Sixteen years ago I came to the Register with a Journalism degree, never having actually worked in journalism before. I had no idea what I was doing. The pay was terrible but it looked like a really fun job.

Kevin must have taken note of my deer in the headlights look. Every morning I’d check in with him.

Am I doing OK? How many words is a column inch? Where are the notebooks? He taught me the world’s best interview question: “What do you make of this?”

He’d pass my desk with a smile as if to say “you can do it, kiddo.”

Kevin also turned out to be a good partner for reporter projects/escapades.