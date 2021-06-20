Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Baby, you can drive my car

Yet, the neighbor passed.

After placing an ad in the Napa Register, I got another call.

A very nice lady named June came to see the Volvo.

Oh, I have such great memories of the Volvo I used to have, June said.

Great, we said. How about making some new Volvo memories with this “new to you” Volvo?

June did not make an offer.

Sheesh.

I’ll put it on Craigslist, said my husband.

And then something odd happened.

Another white Volvo, the same exact model as mine, showed up in the neighborhood. My Volvo, a smaller version of the ubiquitous Volvo station wagon, was not that common. In fact, it was so “rare” that when I did see another, it was worth noticing.

And yet, after 10 years of driving my Volvo, on the very week we decided to sell it, another Volvo, the same make, model, year and color, suddenly appears on our block, like some kind of Swedish doppelgänger?