Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Can I buy a vowel?

Last week I went to St. Louis to visit a bunch of relatives: two living and several dead.
The trip was meant as a mini family reunion with my Aunt Judy and Uncle Dave. But we should also definitely go see where Grandma Roeder and Aunt Etzie and Aunt Ditty are buried, we decided.
Being the planner that I am, before we left Napa I looked on FindaGrave.com to view photos of their gravesites.
Grandma? Got it. Uncle Jimmy? Check.
But there was something funny about the FindaGrave.com photo of Aunt Etzie and Uncle Clinton’s mausoleum niche.
Most of the letters were missing from the front of their niche “cover.” It only had five letters of her name and one letter of his. No last name. No dates. The rest of the niches around theirs were also missing letters. It reminded me of a ghoulish Wheel of Fortune puzzle.
My Nancy Drew radar perked up. What’s up with the missing letters?
I googled the name of the cemetery.
Bingo.
Apparently the longtime previous owners of “Pine Forrest” had run through the endowment fund for the 65-acre cemetery and marble mausoleum.
Over the years, it had fallen into disrepair. Gravestones were turned over. Roads washed away. Tree branches fell.
Thieves had found their way into the formerly grand mausoleum and were stealing — STEALING! — the brass letters off the niches.
Pause here to imagine breaking into a mausoleum, full of DEAD people, and scavenging semi-precious metals off people’s TOMBS. Ugh. Double ugh.
The vandalism got noticed. Hundreds of loved ones complained to the state. At one point, the state cited the cemetery for "improper storage of remains."
A few years ago, a new owner stepped forward and bought the entire site, including more than 10,000 “residents,” for $625,000.
He planned to bring Pine Forrest back to its original glory, the new owner said. There are a lot of famous St. Louis people buried here, he noted.
Naturally, I wanted in.
The No Nonsense Woman who answered the phone at Pine Forrest informed me that to enter the mausoleum we had to call 48 hours in advance for an escort. We would also be required to submit copies of our drivers’ licenses.
Yes ma’am, I said. We can even show you our COVID immunization cards.
We arrived at the appointed hour. Since the new owner has taken over, the decay at Pine Forrest has stopped, mostly. Roads were mostly drivable. The lawns were being mowed that very same day.
The mausoleum was another story. Let’s just say that the cemetery could probably make more money offering haunted mausoleum tours than burials these days.
First, there’s no electricity. They had to turn it off, said our guide.
Many, many years of plaster and dust had rained down onto the floor. Layers of the elaborate ceiling, rimmed in gold leaf, were peeling off in strips.
Using the flashlights on our cell phones, we reviewed an original map of the interior of the mausoleum, propped up on a bunch next to some faded plastic flowers covered in plaster dust.
I think it’s this way, said our guide, as we walked past row after row of niches.
My eyes widened as we passed a water-stained casket-sized cardboard box on the floor and one of those metal casket trolleys. “Human remains” read the label.
Some crypts had been opened, the caskets removed. One crypt cover was missing and the brown wooden casket was sitting in plain view. OMG.
Storage doors stood open, old brooms and mops tumbled about. Marble statues were missing heads. The walls were water-stained.
In one section the glass front of one niche had been removed and a clear plastic sack of ashes — HUMAN REMAINS — had partially fallen out.
I like to think of myself as a Bad Ass Investigator, but I was getting seriously creeped out. What was next? Piles of bones? Ghosts?
Let’s go down to the basement, our guide said. Where you will be murdered, she did not say.
Down another level, we found Aunt Etzie’s niche. Yep, it was definitely missing letters.
The three of us just stood there, a little stunned.
Soooo --- can we get the letters replaced? I asked. I hate to think of Aunt Etzie and Uncle Clinton reduced to just “E T Z I E” and a single “K”
Sure, she said. New letters cost $37 each.
Pause. There are 13 letters in their last name.
To ease the sticker shock, for Clinton we decided to go with “CJ” — his nickname.
He wouldn’t mind, we agreed.
I looked down and saw a little metal letter R on the ground.
Aunt Etzie’s last name has an R in it. I will be sure to suggest that the official cemetery letter-replacer picks it up and uses it. No sense in leaving $37 lying there on the floor.
