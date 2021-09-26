Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Can I buy a vowel?

I like to think of myself as a Bad Ass Investigator, but I was getting seriously creeped out. What was next? Piles of bones? Ghosts?

Let’s go down to the basement, our guide said. Where you will be murdered, she did not say.

Down another level, we found Aunt Etzie’s niche. Yep, it was definitely missing letters.

The three of us just stood there, a little stunned.

Soooo --- can we get the letters replaced? I asked. I hate to think of Aunt Etzie and Uncle Clinton reduced to just “E T Z I E” and a single “K”

Sure, she said. New letters cost $37 each.

Pause. There are 13 letters in their last name.

To ease the sticker shock, for Clinton we decided to go with “CJ” — his nickname.

He wouldn’t mind, we agreed.

I looked down and saw a little metal letter R on the ground.

Aunt Etzie’s last name has an R in it. I will be sure to suggest that the official cemetery letter-replacer picks it up and uses it. No sense in leaving $37 lying there on the floor.

Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.