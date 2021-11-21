Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: COVID gonna getcha

Add us Huffmans to the regular list of the Register’s weekly COVID count. After 20 months, 12 vaccinations and countless disposable masks, we are now a statistic.

I guess I shouldn’t be too surprised. We’ve been wading in a cesspool of CV germs for almost two years now.

It had to happen, right?

I won’t publish the name of the CV afflicted except to say you can figure it out by process of elimination: He’s the only male member of the Huffman family.

How did he get it?

Two words: Las Vegas.

Now before you fall off your chair in indignation or spit out your coffee, I can explain. I SAID, I CAN EXPLAIN!

Dear Husband (DH) happens to like playing poker. And it turns out he’s actually a pretty good poker player. Let me put it this way: You do not want to be on the other side of any negotiating table from him. He’s gooooood.

Anyway, DH did well in his local poker league. So well that he earned a spot at a little event called the World Series of Poker. WSOP, as it is called by those in the know, is a multi-week event, held in Las Vegas. Several thousand players are all aiming to win the grand prize: $1 million. Yeah, baby!

In early November, DH flew to Vegas for his chance at the big bucks.

We figured it was safe for him to go. All players had to be vaccinated. All players had to wear masks. All players had to retreat to their rooms and undergo hazmat decontamination after each game. OK, that last part isn’t true, but the safety protocols seemed up to snuff.

And while DH didn’t end up taking home the Big Money, he had a lot of fun. So much fun that he arrived home with a hoarse voice and a dry cough.

I stayed up too late, he said. I talked too much.

No worries, I said. Happy you’re back.

The happiness did not last long.

By the next day, DH was coughing even more. I’m going to get a CV test, he said.

Sure, I said, not really thinking about it too much. We’ve all been tested, multiple times. You get the swab, you get your results, you’re negative, life goes on.

Except when it doesn’t.

“Positive,” he texted me during a Sunday morning run.

Holy crap!

But I had to admit, his cough was a pretty obvious tell. Not that I’d ever deny he was sick. (This has NOTHING to do with that time I doubted his “stabbing pain” and he turned out to have Shingles. Nothing.)

We immediately went into retreat mode.

Workouts were cancelled. Meetings postponed. Daughters were banned from the house. Grandma Sue was ordered to remain 500 feet away.

I immediately quarantined upstairs, while DH isolated himself downstairs. We started wearing masks and spraying everything with hand sanitizer.

We’re halfway through the week, and we’ve set up a routine. I make dinner, but then eat at one end of the kitchen while he’s at the other. We are handwashing fiends.

After dinner, I head upstairs, away from any CV-19 germs looking for a new home. He uses the downstairs bathroom. I use the upstairs bathroom.

It’s all very “1940s boarding house.”

Except for the whole global pandemic part.

Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.

