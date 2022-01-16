Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Dodging COVID

There’s a social media post going around these days:

“Having not gotten COVID yet feels like I've been hiding in the back of a two-year long junior high dodgeball game and the front lines have been THINNED.”

Nod once if you agree.

To be honest, I’m not sure what I should wish for at this point.

Do I want to get COVID, just to get it out of the way i.e., chickenpox circa 1979? Or a root canal you’ve been putting off?

Or do I want to keep ducking my head, fingers crossed that I don’t get it?

Is COVID turning into a bad copy of itself, like a mixtape that gets duplicated too many times or a vinyl record that gets warped? Is that the best-case scenario here — that everyone gets the mildest version? The kind that does not involve any hospital visits?

And are we still doing COVID “bubbles”?

Last Saturday night, we invited Oldest Daughter, Fiancé, and his parents to our house for wine and small bites. It was the first time in two years we’d had guests over. Then we all went OUT to dinner and sat INSIDE a restaurant, for the first time in over a year.

I was not thinking of COVID when I enjoyed my salmon. And calamari. And chocolate cake. But in the days after, I obsessed over any hint of a headache or the tiniest inkling of a possible scratchy throat or cough.

If we all ended up getting COVID, would it be a surprise? Wouldn't we deserve a good shake on the shoulders and talking to, something like: “What were you thinking?” or “YOU IDIOTS! What was it about ‘highly contagious variant’ and ‘global pandemic’ did you not understand?”

Or, have I already had COVID and was one of those “asymptomatic” people who wander around blithely unaware that she is now Typhoid/COVID Mary, shedding COVID germs with every masked breath?

Should I be self-testing, like NVUSD students? If so, where do I even get a home test? CVS is sold out. Not that I asked.

I last got tested for COVID in November, after Dear Husband tested positive. The pop-up testing “site” was located at the far corner of the Napa High School parking lot.

It was definitely a DIY kind of operation. There were no “privacy” tents or curtains. No hiding in your car. Just me, standing in the parking lot, sticking a swab up my nose for every passing driver to see. “Nothing happening here people, just me getting tested for a potentially deadly virus…” (Result: negative.)

If there is one silver lining to COVID omicron, it’s that Youngest Daughter’s university delayed the start of in-person classes by one week.

She normally would have made the drive back to Portland last weekend but instead, she announced she would stay at home for another week.

Of course, momma is delighted at this news. This means seven more days of our favorite rituals/outings: Friday night Target runs! Medicine Ball hot teas from Starbucks! Thrift shopping! Sharing family cat photos!

Even with COVID hovering over us like an annoying helicopter parent, it’s been a great visit.

Her university emails us almost daily with pandemic updates and news. They’re reporting that 96% of all students are vaccinated.

Great, I say. Let’s keep it that way.

Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.

