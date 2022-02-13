Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Headed to the Big City

Attention Napa parents: did your 20-something recently announce they are leaving the nest for life in the Big City? Are you feeling anxious about their big move? Do you have lots of Good Advice to dispense but your opinions remain unsolicited?
I’ve been there. And I can help.
I have lived in the big city. And I have 20-somethings who have left home for the big city. They’re not asking my advice either. But that doesn’t mean I don’t have some good tips to share.
Jennifer’s Top Tips for Life In The Big City
So you think you’ve found the perfect apartment? Hold on. Sneaky scammers will try and trick you.
Make sure you see the apartment in person and meet that landlord face-to-face before you send any money. If you’re suspicious, call me. I will grill the “landlord” for you. Us moms love to take down Bad Guys.
When looking for a rental, choose something near a bus/metro stop. Yes, you may have a car and even a reserved parking space, but you will likely find parking everywhere else in the city non-existent/difficult/expensive.
You’ll be taking public transportation and a lot of it. Side note: when riding the bus/train, if there is a glaringly empty seat, yet the entire car is full, beware. The seat is unoccupied for a reason. Sit at your own risk.
Do not leave anything, and I mean ANYTHING, in your car. Troublemakers love to smash windows, grab bags/backpacks, cell chargers, packs of gum, your dirty laundry, your dinner.
Sometimes they even take your car for a little ride. One former Register reporter’s Honda got stolen so many times in San Francisco, he figured he should just leave the keys in the ignition.
Beware of crossing the street. I know, you’re not in Third Grade! But not everyone in the big city took drivers ed from Sweet Sisters. These bad drivers are not slowing down at the crosswalk just in case you happen to be ambling along. No, they are in a hurry and they will run you over. Also, nothing wrong with wearing a helmet when you go out in public. You can carry a skateboard as a prop.
If you plan to join a special event, say San Francisco’s Bay To Breakers, don’t (ahem) run it bandit-style (ahem).
Register like a grown-up, wear your race bib and don’t pee on anyone’s front lawn. Maybe figure out which bus to take home before you end up stranded at the Great Highway with 50,000 other people, some naked.
Don’t raise your eyebrows when your dad gives you a fix-it tool kit. You may scoff, but I have expert witnesses that will testify to the ultimate usefulness of such a kit. Things like tightening a loose handle, hanging a planter or measuring a wall are much easier with said toolkit. Don’t underestimate the toolkit.
Big picture?
The Big City is definitely not friendly small-town Napa. You’re gonna see some weird slash crazy slash uncomfortable stuff. Don’t freak out. You have lived a nice, comfortable, “sheltered” life up here in wine country. Big City life is not always comfortable or nice. Big City People will surprise you, in both good and bad ways. You might surprise yourself, in both good and bad ways.
And don’t forget to call your momma now and then. We might even come to visit you in the big city if we can find a parking spot.
