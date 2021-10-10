Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: If that hutch could talk

For 25 years, Grandma’s hutch had a dedicated home along one wall in our dining room.
But after we removed most of that same wall during our recent kitchen remodel, the hutch suddenly became the elephant in the room. It didn’t fit anymore.
What to do? What to do?
It’s not exactly an antique, but the hutch has been in the family for 55 years.
According to my aunt, my grandparents bought the hutch and matching dining room table in 1966 when they moved from Pittsburgh to Munster, Indiana.
The hutch then came with Grandma and Grandpa when they retired in Santa Rosa. At some point, my parents had the hutch, but when they moved to Napa, they asked us if we wanted it.
Sure, we said at the time. We had also just moved to Napa and had the perfect spot.
Until about two months ago.
It was hard to think of getting rid of it. For almost 25 years, it held our wedding china, stemware and other “treasures” such as a gold-painted creamer and sugar set from my great-grandparents’ wedding and a Blessed Mother statue from a First Communion. The hutch even survived the 2014 earthquake.
But the truth was the stuff in the hutch was mostly unused. Maybe once a year I’d get out the “fine” china and actually set the dining room table. Who has time to hand wash bone china plates? Who drinks from an etched crystal goblet anyway? This isn’t Downtown Abbey, people.
Sure, the hutch is “mid-century” but it’s definitely not “modern.” It’s curvy and fancy, like traditional furniture was in the 60s. Exactly what you’d find in “Grandma’s house.”
I’m sorry, hutch, it’s not you. It’s us.
The hutch needs to go, I reluctantly admitted.
I started by polling the family to gauge their reaction to “rehoming” the hutch. In other words: who wants it?
I don’t mind if you get rid of it, said my mom.
I’ll pass, said my cousin in Texas.
We are trying to get rid of stuff too, said my cousin in Michigan.
Find it a new home! wrote my cousin in Illinois.
None of the Huffman girls, living in small condos or single bedrooms, wanted the hutch.
Part of me was a little bummed that no one was clamoring to Save The Hutch. After all, this was a piece of family history. A family heirloom. Shouldn’t someone treasure it? Want to give it pride of place amongst the ancient portraits of our ancestors, coats of arms, and the suits of armor?
Yeah, me neither.
Feeling a little bit guilty, I packed up the dishes inside the hutch. They’re now stored under our stairs. I’ll get them out if I need them, I’m telling myself.
Hoping a multitude of collectors of traditional 1966 Midwest furniture would be lurking online, we posted the hutch on NextDoor.
Free, we wrote. Holds a lot of dishes, we added. Read: “fancy … but practical!”
Crickets.
I started to get desperate. I know Napa Recycling and Waste Services will pick up large items, but I couldn’t imagine the hutch being dumped into a garbage truck, the glass shattering, the wood splintering. NOT GRANDMA’S HUTCH!
Then I called the Napa Solano Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Fairfield. Their website says they accept donations of furniture in good condition.
I’m calling from Napa, I said, as if a donation from “Napa Valley” might have some cache, and I have a vintage 1960s hutch.
The man on the other line paused. Is anything broken on it? he asked.
No, no, I said assuredly. I just don’t have room for it anymore, now that we’ve moved from one second home mansion to another. Like you do in Napa Valley. I didn’t actually say that last part.
OK, we’ll take it, he said.
So he didn’t sound overly excited, as if such a hutch was the find of the day. But we had good news: Someone “wanted” the hutch! And we would provide it!
I’m going to leave a note for the next owners in one of the drawers about the history of the hutch.
I just hope it goes to a good home.
Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.