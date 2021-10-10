Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: If that hutch could talk

For 25 years, Grandma’s hutch had a dedicated home along one wall in our dining room.

But after we removed most of that same wall during our recent kitchen remodel, the hutch suddenly became the elephant in the room. It didn’t fit anymore.

What to do? What to do?

It’s not exactly an antique, but the hutch has been in the family for 55 years.

According to my aunt, my grandparents bought the hutch and matching dining room table in 1966 when they moved from Pittsburgh to Munster, Indiana.

The hutch then came with Grandma and Grandpa when they retired in Santa Rosa. At some point, my parents had the hutch, but when they moved to Napa, they asked us if we wanted it.

Sure, we said at the time. We had also just moved to Napa and had the perfect spot.

Until about two months ago.

It was hard to think of getting rid of it. For almost 25 years, it held our wedding china, stemware and other “treasures” such as a gold-painted creamer and sugar set from my great-grandparents’ wedding and a Blessed Mother statue from a First Communion. The hutch even survived the 2014 earthquake.