Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood in Napa County: Back to the ER

The Oldest Huffman Daughter’s wedding shower was about to start, but we had a problem.

“I think I just broke my foot,” said my mom, who was hosting the party.

Mom, i.e. Grandma Sue, was sitting on a step inside her house with a serious look on her face. She’d been carrying an empty cooler outside her house and stepped off the edge of a step in just the wrong way.

Huh? I said. Cooler, step, foot, what?

In 45 minutes, 25 ladies including a future mother- and grandmother-in-law were to arrive for brunch, mimosas and the traditional make-a-wedding-dress-out-of-toilet-paper contest. A brand-new broken foot was not part of our agenda.

Yes, she said. Well, it doesn’t hurt too bad, she said almost cheerfully.

OK, I said, going into mom/triage mode. Let’s get you up in your recliner, elevate your foot and put some ice on it. When the shower is over, we’ll get it checked out.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

About two hours later, after the last guest had left, we carried her down the stairs and headed off to the nearest urgent care center.

Which was not open.

DRAT! How is an urgent care not open on a Saturday at 2:30 p.m.? Surely plenty of Napans were spraining ankles and feeling feverish and cutting their fingers while slicing bagels. All of which are perfectly good excuses to visit an urgent care center. Yet this one was closed until 3 p.m.

I remembered a new urgent care in downtown Napa. We hustled over there only to find this urgent care did not have anyone on duty that day who could read an X-ray. Oh fer god’s sake! Urgent care centers are meant to help those with Urgent Needs. The ER is best for Serious Emergencies, like husbands having (mild) heart attacks on Monday mornings. I was trying to do the right thing and utilize health care resources effectively.

I give up, I said, heading to the Queen’s ER. The same ER we had just visited five days before when Mr. Huffman had his (mild) heart attack.

Great, I thought. Emergency Room. Broken foot. Saturday afternoon. We’re gonna be here for hours, I mentally groused. As if *I* was the one with the broken foot.

To my amazement, the Queen’s ER waiting room was empty. Every chair was available — the exact opposite of the past Monday when Mr. Huffman checked himself in with chest pain.

I felt a glimmer of optimism. Broken foot, shmroken foot, hey — at least we’d have a short-ish wait to be seen.

Amazingly, things kept getting better. Almost immediately after checking in, Grandma Sue was whisked back to room 2 in the ER. Health care people came and went, noting birth dates and blood pressures and pharmacy locations.

I read a poster on the wall of her room that politely explained the average wait for an X-ray was multiple hours. In other words, hold your horses people. This is not a fast food drive-through. This is the emergency room.

Yet barely 15 minutes later, an X-ray machine was wheeled into her room. Pictures were taken.

Even I could see the crack on her foot.

A doctor came in and explained the next steps. Grandma Sue would get a temporary boot. Grandma Sue should go see her regular Kaiser doctor on Monday. Grandma Sue might need a cast. Grandma Sue might not need a cast.

After she practiced scooting around on a pair of crutches, we were done.

I looked at the time. Our ER visit had lasted less than 90 minutes. NINETY minutes.

That’s gotta be a record. Maybe the Queen should have a drive up window after all.