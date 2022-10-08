Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood in Napa County: Have a heart

“My chest hurts,” said my husband.

This was two Monday mornings ago, and he had called me just as I had settled in at my desk at the Register, trying to get pumped up to start the work week.

Oh, I said, while simultaneously replying to an email.

As with any almost any guy his age, Mr. Huffman typically has various aches and pains, and I am familiar with many of them.

Did you try taking a Pepcid? I suggested.

No, he said. This feels different.

Pause. “More men have heart attacks on Monday mornings,” was the random factoid that immediately came to mind. I quickly banished the thought from my head. Let’s not overreact, said Mrs. Iamin Denial.

Well, you better head over to the ER, I said.

Did I offer to drive him? No! Did I think he was in real danger? No! Was I unsympathetic? No!

I’ll meet you there, I said, still reluctant to leave my desk. There is no such thing as a quick ER visit. I knew whatever happened next would totally interrupt my Monday which is so important to being extra efficient on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

About 20 minutes later, he texted again.

I’m in ER room 1, he said.

That got my attention. Apparently when you go into the emergency room on a Monday morning and say you are having chest pain, you do not remain in the ER waiting room long.

Upon hearing his symptoms, the ER staff immediately whisked him behind the double doors. Which is where I found him wearing a hospital gown/top, blood pressure cuff, and oxygen thingee on his finger. They’d already done one EKG.

Oh jeez, I thought.

They’re doing more tests, he said.

Surely, he was NOT having a heart attack, Mrs. Denial thought stubbornly. “We just need some antacid and we’ll be on our way home, thank you very much.”

We’ll need to do a stress test, his doctor said. But because you had coffee this morning, we have to wait 24 hours. So, I’m going to admit you just to be on the safe side.

OK. Sh*t just got real.

I started texting the girls, my mom, his parents, his sister.

Not trying to alarm you, but Dad’s in the ER with chest pain, I tapped out. He’s having some tests and will spend the night.

We were taken upstairs in a hospital room. Some of us attempted to remain on the No Big Deal Train. A Completely Normal Treadmill test will be done tomorrow morning.

The next morning, before I got to the hospital, he sent another text.

They’re taking me for an angiogram, he said.

Wait, what? What happened to “treadmill test,” rule things out, clap clap/all done, what’s for dinner?

I hustled back to the Queen.

About 25 minutes later, two people wearing “I Do Surgery” clothes wheeled him back to his room.

He had a blockage in one artery, said one. We put a stent in. He’s fine.

Oh. my. gawd.

This is the guy, to whom I recommended take a PEPCID for heartburn (insert face into palm here).

I should have turned in my Wife membership card right then. Someone needs to put me on the “Do Not Accept Medical Advice From” list like people who pass bad checks at the supermarket. Perhaps I should be ordered to do a PSA titled “What Not To Do When Your Husband Says He Has Chest Pain.” How many thousand mea culpas could ever make up for this epic fail?

Dear Mr. Huffman: from the bottom of my heart, I’m glad you didn’t take the Pepcid.

"Thank god for those that do believe these symptoms and act promptly," he added.