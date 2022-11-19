Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood in Napa County: They Do. They Did.

The oldest Huffman daughter and her guy got married this past weekend and I’m still floating in a happy daze.

Did I really just watch our first baby, the one who turned us into parents, walk down the aisle and exchange heartfelt vows with a fiancé [we are thrilled] to call son-in-law?

The truth is that seeing our girl in a long white dress, standing under a canopy, presenting rings and promises in this centuries-old ritual was one of this mom’s Top Mom dreams come true.

When they got engaged our couple said they wanted their wedding to be a big party with all of their friends and loved ones.

Challenge accepted.

For the next many months, our two families fell deep down the rabbit hole of planning a wedding for a final tally of 142 people.

Wedding dress? Check. Wedding location? Check. Wedding food? Check. Wedding flowers? Check. Wedding budget. BIG check.

The months flew by. By this summer two fiancés and two sets of parents were essentially enrolled in Wedding 101 every Sunday afternoon.

Choices were narrowed and decisions made. Our girl would design the invitations and illustrate all decorations for the big day. A wedding color theme would feature gold California Poppies and purple Colorado Columbine. A mini cake and dozens of cupcakes were ordered. A photographer was chosen. A second photographer was chosen after the first one ghosted us.

A family friend with a catering business promised platters of delicious Greek food. A charcuterie lady agreed to feed guests after the ceremony during “cocktail” hour. Wine, beer and spirits were squirreled away. The perfect “buttery-soft” fabric was used to make a wedding dress. Bridesmaids started a group chat to share their day-of wedding lewks. Suits for guys were purchased and/or rented. Pocket squares were matched to ties and outfits of the bridesmaids/guy.

Us mothers-of-the-fiancés exchanged our texts about our own dresses. This MOB rented six different dresses, some in very aspirational sizes (i.e. too small). Shapewear, Spanx and strapless bras were added to the “must have” list.

Invitations were emailed and mailed. The usual towels, dishes, pots and pans, glasses, knives, forks and spoons were registered for. After a wedding shower, a steady flow of gifts began to arrive at their new home.

As the wedding day got closer, our eyes were glued to the weather forecast. Rain, which happened to return to Northern California one week earlier, would not be welcomed at our outdoor ceremony and reception.

First, it would mess up Mr. Huffman’s plan to escort his daughter to the start of the procession in his beloved classic convertible. Second it would require the renting of a tent, which would have cost all our arms and legs. Third, it would suck. (Spoiler alert: It didn’t rain!)

The wedding day was a blur of photos, hugs, sipping spiked lemonade, and a few tears. Wedding toasts/roasts covered a wildly diverse range of subjects from finding your soul mate to properly identifying scrotum in an ultrasound, wearing pirate eye patches and quotes from “Lord of the Rings.”

That night we all danced with the brand new bride and groom. Some did the Hustle, others the Cha-Cha Slide and something called the Stanky Leg (I had to Google it).

All in all, it was the best wedding I’ve been to in 33 years.

Cheers to our new Mr. and Mrs. We love you dearly.

P.S. Happy Birthday Mr. Huffman! We love you too :)