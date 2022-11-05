Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood in Napa County: Time travel

They say you can’t go back in time, but I did – right into the kitchen of my childhood home.

A few weeks ago, the youngest Huffman and I were in Santa Rosa for the day. On the way back to Napa, I was feeling nostalgic, so I took her on a guided tour through my old neighborhood.

This is where I grew up, I told her. This was home from grades 2 to 12, plus one or two college summer breaks. That was my room, I pointed to one window. We parked our 1976 VW van there. I rode my bike up and down these hills a thousand times.

Uh huh, she said politely.

I get that it didn’t mean much to her. She’s a Napa girl. Santa Rosa is just a place to visit on a random errand or a middle school volleyball game or for a 4-H rabbit show.

Driving up our old street, I babbled on about each house.

That’s where one of the two other Jennifers on the block lived, I said. Next door is the house where I broke my wrist roller skating. Here’s where my brother blew off his eyelashes messing around with firecrackers on Fourth of July. We got caught playing with matches when they were building this house. That couple grew marijuana in their attic. That’s the pond where David S. pecked me on the lips, the redwood trees we climbed during hide and seek, the house where that one really mean girl lived, the house of one of my crushes and the house where the FBI agent lived with four daughters.

Over the years, I’ve driven by old our house a few times but had never seen anyone outside. But this time, there was a man in the driveway.

I pulled over like a race car driver at a pit stop.

To my daughter’s horror, I jumped out of the car.

I’ve got to meet him, I said.

Hello, I said sticking out my hand. I’m Jennifer Huffman and my family used to live here.

Oh, he said. We bought the house from your parents, said Mr. Z, the homeowner. We raised a family and lived here for 30+ years.

Wow, I said. The same owner all this time. I couldn’t believe it.

Was there anything left of us in the house? I wondered.

Is the graffiti still in the garage? I asked him.

I think so, he said. Do you want to see it?

Do I want to see it?!

I ran back to my car to get my phone.

I’ll be right back, I told my daughter. I’m going to see if our graffiti is still in the garage.

Huh? she said with a confused look.

When I was growing up, our garage was the home of the manual pencil sharpener. For those of us procrastinating doing homework, a trip to the pencil sharpener was a great excuse to take a break, walking as slowly as possible up and down the stairs. On the wall next to the sharpener, my brother and I felt free to write little messages.

I hate math, wrote Chris in 1982.

Upchuck ‘N Die! he added.

“Adventure” game accomplishments were cataloged: Gold Chain, Rare Spice, Ming Vases, Pirate Chest…

I left my signature and made a little mark every time I sharpened a pencil.

Mr. Z showed me the back of the door. There was my dad’s handwriting, carefully recording oil change dates and mileage; Oct. 1982, August 1983, etc.

I got a lump in my throat seeing my dad’s notes. He’s been gone for more than four years now but there was his blocky writing.

We’re about to remodel the kitchen, Mr. Z said. Do you want to see it?

YES.

Going up the stairs, I walked into a kitchen I have not been in for almost 40 years.

Like frozen in time, it was exactly how I remembered it. Same cabinets, same knobs, same stove/oven, same golden tile countertops, same window valence, same patchwork printed wallpaper!

Wow, I said. It was so real that I could imagine my mom, dad and brother walking in, sitting down and starting a family dinner like we did thousands of times.

I burst into tears.

I just can’t believe it’s the same, I said.

Setting the table, eating dinners, doing dishes, throwing dagger looks at my brother, getting lectured (sternly) by my dad, asking my mom for help with homework, explaining my latest report card, making my favorite cookies, eating all the yogurt covered almonds in the pantry, dropping the toaster on my big toe, on and on.

Twenty minutes ago Mr. Z was just minding his own business. Now a strange lady was bawling in his kitchen. I'm sure this was not on his to-do list for the day.

I wanted to see my old room, it but I was afraid I would completely lose it.

Thank you, I said, wiping away tears, heading back to the car where and my daughter.

You don’t know how much this means to me, I told him.

He smiled.

I realized his family has lived in that house much longer than we did. He and his wife raised a bunch of kids there too.

Two families have loved that house.

We were first. We are not the last.