Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Junior high time warp

At junior high, I learned new words like Maui Wowie, doobie, and roach clip.

Dorothy, I don’t think we’re in elementary school anymore.

Rumors and hot topics would race through the campus. Did that girl steal that trench coat? Was that boy threatening to beat up that other boy after school? Who would make the cheerleading team? What did the guys from KISS really look like under their makeup? Was it true that Rod Stewart used gerbils in an unnatural way?

Some junior high stuff was downright scary. A frenemy decided to sic her boyfriend on me, and he stalked me until I learned how to hide from him at lunch. Oooooh, that boy was mean. I hope he went straight to reform school and Learned His Lesson.

OK, so there were some good memories. A favorite history teacher. Sewing class. Eating the food we made in cooking class. A cool PE teacher. Afternoon school dances in the gym with the windows papered over. Carpooling with neighbors. Square dancing class. KIDDING!

I’m sure us junior high students were no picnic either.