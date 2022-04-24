Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Let the onboarding begin

A Huffman daughter is on the verge of landing her first, full-time, salaried job with Corporate America.

And offer has been made. The “onboarding” process has begun.

You know it’s serious when they start throwing around terms like onboarding and orientation. Most jobs just have you show up your first day and away you go. Not so in Fortune500land.

They’re going to do a drug test, she said. Clearances will be obtained. Backgrounds checked. Badges issued.

Oh myyyyyyyy.

Good think they don’t know about that time her mother appeared on the FBI’s Most Wanted List. Or that I’m a … shhhhhhh ... JOURNALIST who is very nosy.

No, no, no, my background is squeaky clean!

Did I mention the benefits? Her new job comes with benefits! And paid time off! And sick leave! FourOhOneKay HOORAY!

I’ll need help choosing a medical insurance, she said. And dental.

YES! I said. Let's sign up for all the insurances! Provided by other people! Sweeter words have hardly been heard by a mother of college kids.

This Huffman daughter will be driving daily from Napa to the Bay Area for her first career job.

Many of us locals cringe at the idea of such a commute. We like our short little drive from our Napa home to our Napa job. We don’t have a FastPass. We don’t have commute lane hours memorized.

[Pause for “my first job after college” reminiscence here.]

It was the late 1980s. I got a job in SF working for a small marketing consulting firm. I was paid $22,000 a year until I could pass a typing test after which I got a $1,000 raise. This was in the olden days when touch typing ON A TYPEWRITER was still a thing. I think my take home pay was around $500 per paycheck which was pretty good considering my rent would end up being $550 a month.

I hadn’t found an apartment in the city yet, so Monday to Friday I commuted from my grandma’s house in Santa Rosa.

I’d drive to Sausalito, catch the ferry, and then take a bus to my job on Howard Street. The daily commute had to be 90 minutes each way, but I don’t remember complaining about it. Hey, I was an up and coming Marketing Professional and a commute was just part of the being a Grown Up. That and a growing collection of “Working Girl” power suits and low heeled pumps.

Back to the Huffman Daughter and her new job. Moms of 20-somethings know just how exciting this is.

After all, isn’t that what us parents have been working towards all these years? We’ve invested a minimum of 18 years in these young humans. Eventually they are supposed to leave the nest.

In fact, failure to launch is one of our greatest fears. I mean, we love our offspring, but at some point they’ve gotta move on. We don’t have a basement for any adult kids to hole up in and play video games all day. And the garage is full.

I think Huffman Daughter will need to get some new work clothes for the new job. College kids these days favor mom jeans, fleece jackets and athleisure. But a Corporate America job means adopting a new uniform. We’re talking nice pants AKA “slacks”, blazers, blouses, maybe even a couple belts.

I’ll suggest a trip to the Napa outlets. I hear the power suits of the 80s are making a comeback.

“Let the river run”

“Let all the dreamers”

“Wake the nation”

“Come, the New Jerusalem”

Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.

