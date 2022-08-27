Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Locks of love

I have much to be thankful about when it comes to my husband: Three daughters who we adore 97% of the time. His wine industry career which allows me to keep my low-paying yet highly-rewarding reporter job. He can fix a broken microwave, build a backyard shed, lift many pounds and reach all the stuff in the upper cabinets. He is also an excellent poker player.

But one of the things I’m most thankful for?

His hair.

Mr. Huffman has great hair. Thick. Healthy. Shiny. It even has a bit of a wave to it and is naturally bouncy. I once bought him shampoo meant to add “body.” His hair puffed up like a bushy brown Dandelion. His hair is already so voluminous but this shampoo added a solid 2 inches to his height. The man does NOT need hair with more body.

His hair is also less gray than most guys his age, which means he always wins those “guess my age” bets. You’d never know he’s about to be a new age that starts with a 6 ;)

I must pause here to thank Grandpa Donnie and Grandma Tootie for passing along great hair genes to your son. Your obituaries should not neglect to mention this feature so your descendants can fully appreciate who was responsible.

Sadly, my hair genetics … what’s the word … stink.

“It’s just very fine,” said every hair stylist I’ve ever been to.

Yeah, I know.

The Huffman daughters inhairited a bit both mom and dad’s genes. To those who got more of my hair and less of dads, my deepest apologies. I know I have failed you.

I always longed for long hair. I’m talking long locks like Rapunzel, Growin’ Pretty Hair Barbie and the thick, wavy manes of General Vallejo’s daughters (as seen in photos at the Sonoma history museum). Even Pippi Longstocking. What I wouldn't give for luxurious, flowing tresses.

When I was about 12 I insisted that Grandma Sue let me grow my hair long.

Okaaaayyyy, she said. As we moms always do, she already had a good idea of what to expect.

Yes, my fine, baby-thin hair grew long — a bit past my shoulders. Was it all I’d hoped for?

N.O.

Instead of long swingy-ness, my hair was flat. Limp. Scraggly. Sort of like Post Malone or Severus Snape got caught in an oily rainstorm. It was also dirty blond which didn’t help.

To add “body” I was still getting a perm well into the 2000s. Me and all the senior citizens. At the beauty parlor. Readin’ Good Housekeeping. A perm helped because it somehow added precious volume to my spiderweb hairs.

Later, one stylist took pity on me and suggested I get my hair colored, which also adds volume.

I’ve considered hair extensions but don’t think I could tolerate them. I like to fidget and touch my head too much. I’ll take a good 10-fingered head scratch over a wig or extensions any day.

I’ve also tried topical Rogaine for ladies, massaging capfuls of foam around my roots. Nothing.

However, I just read about a new use for Rogaine. Apparently, if you take a smaller dose orally, it can help more hair grow not only on your head but all over your body.

Would I trade extra hairy arms, legs and face for long locks? Let’s put it this way: I would dunk every arm and leg I had into a vat of hot wax if that’s what it took.

Because my hair would look amazing.