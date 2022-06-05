Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Making big moves

In my last column I wrote about moving Portland College Girl home. What I didn’t mention is what happened after we got back to Napa with a truck full of her stuff.
Did we unload her belongings in a climate-controlled, conveniently-located personal storage unit? Was a Pod efficiently delivered to our driveway? Did we have an vacant storage shed available in the back yard?
Nope.
Instead, we had our living room. Which is where all of our new graduate’s things (bed frame, mattress, dresser, desk, chair, and many, many boxes) have been sitting for the past month.
Not that I minded, too much. I knew it wasn’t a permanent return to the nest because two Huffman girls and one Fiance are about to start sharing a house. That neither my husband nor I live in.
In this nightmare of a real estate market, a starter home for the three has been found.
I hope they know how lucky they are. The house has plenty of bedrooms. A two-car garage with empty storage shelves and workbench. A pantry. A dishwasher. A spot for a to-be-acquired washer and dryer. A cat door. Ceiling fans galore. Good light for house plants. Wi-Fi.
Nothing gives moms more satisfaction than knowing that laundry and dishes can be efficiently washed and dried, air can be fanned (at three different speeds) and cats can come and go at their leisure. Bliss.
Over Memorial Day weekend we helped two of the new roommates move out of their apartment and into their new house.
That was definitely a flashback to moves of the past.
Like the one time we moved back to California from Iowa. On the morning our U-Haul was leaving 1020 6th St. in West Des Moines, our beloved cat forgot to read the family memo about meeting at 9 a.m. for a cross country move and went wandering. He had to be (temporarily) left behind.
One very expensive plane ticket later, we were briefly reunited, only for him to elope yet again from Grandma’s house in Petaluma. After another reunion, said cat was confined to a bedroom until he could get his bearings.
Thanks to one generous employer, another Huffman move was facilitated by professional packers and movers. What a luxury! All I had to do was label boxes and provide a final destination.
Surrendering to Motherhood: I got COVID at the Youngest Huffman's college graduation.
As you can imagine, once you have been professionally moved, the thought of a DIY move will make you shudder. It’s like staying at a Ritz Carlton suite one night and then renting a bunk bed a youth hostel the next. Nonononono.
Before buying our first house, we temporarily relocated to a very dated apartment in Urbandale, Iowa. It had avocado green appliances and matching linoleum. The complex had no trees and little shade so an aged air conditioner ran day and night to mask the Midwest humidity. I was job hunting and got addicted to watching “Days of our Lives,” so much so that I arranged interviews around air times. Ahhhhh, memories.
Back to the present.
This weekend Part II of the move will take place when we empty out the Huffman living room and move New Grad to her room at the New House.
I know it’s going to be perfect for her. She has two windows in her room, her own shelf in the pantry and her own bathroom. It’ll shave some time off of her commute. She’s even talking about adopting her own cat.
I’m gonna miss that kid, and all of her worldly belongings in our living room. But I know where they’re going and how to get there.
Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday.