Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Mom jeans?

Heard of mom jeans?
Apparently this is the new fashion craze.
What exactly is a mom jean?
According to New York magazine, mom jeans are high-waisted, often lightly colored women’s jeans with higher rise and slightly more relaxed, baggy fit. Most mom jeans also have a tapered leg, and allow some room in the bottom and waist area.
I’m guessing it’s a throwback to the late 80s/90s when that’s exactly what us moms were wearing back then. There were no skinny jeans. No jeggings. No stretchy jeans. Just mom jeans.
At least one Huffman daughter already has a pair of mom jeans. She wears them with a fitted top, Chuck Taylor sneakers and her aviator sunglasses. She looks super cute.
I accidently bought a pair of mom jeans. I mean I didn’t realize that’s what they were at first. My only thought was “those look comfy.”
But then I wore them at the same time as the Huffman daughter wore HER mom jeans.
"You match!" another Huffman daughter teased us.
Gulp. After the age of about seven, most daughters don’t want to “match” their mom. Especially when it comes to jeans.
My 20-something daughter looked cool in her “mom” jeans.
Me? Not so much.
I realized that if a mom wears mom jeans the two “moms” essentially cancel each other out. Instead of cool mom, you basically just get a mom in an outdated pair of jeans. Looking frumpy and schlumpy. And no mom willingly succumbs to such lows. We may be holding a newborn with barf on our shoulder but we still have our standards.
I wondered if other moms were trying out mom jeans, so I did an unscientific survey. ie., texted a bunch of my mom friends.
Are you wearing mom jeans? I wrote. Would you try them?
“I’m in,” wrote Mom Patricia. “They make my COVID belly look flatter. I’ve gained so much weight, the higher the better. I look like Urkel,” from the TV show “Family Matters.”
“I feel like they would accentuate any tummy roll,” said Mom Wendi. “I need to try them on,” before committing.
“I want to find a pair that look good,” wrote Mom Marci. “As long as they’re not the ‘wedgie’ kind,” of mom jeans. Apparently that is a thing, too.
“Why can’t things stay the same?” lamented Mom Trish. “It took me years to adjust to low rise” jeans. “Now they’re telling me to go back to high-waisted!”
At least mom jeans are better than super low rise skinny jeans, wrote Mom Dorothy. “They can hide some ‘mom stuff.’”
“Please guide me out of the rock under which I’ve been hiding,” wrote Mom Liz. “What are mom jeans?”
Mom Renee said she wears the brand called NYDJ (Not Your Daughter’s Jeans). “Not too high, but high enough to help hold it together,” she explained.
“No mom jeans for me,” declared Mom Delia. They would only highlight that her daughter’s first “home” has been under construction since her birth 21 years ago.
Mom Helen admitted she already only wears mom jeans. “I do not care for the ‘muffin top’ look,” she noted. Point taken.
Mom Pamela might have the best idea of all: “My new obsession is MEN’S JEANS,” she wrote. “They are so much more comfortable , the pockets are amazing and usually way cheaper. I’ll never go back to ‘ladies’ jeans.”
Readers, now it’s your turn.
What do you think of the “mom jeans” look? Would you wear a pair?
Us moms want to know.
