Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Mom jeans?

Me? Not so much.

I realized that if a mom wears mom jeans the two “moms” essentially cancel each other out. Instead of cool mom, you basically just get a mom in an outdated pair of jeans. Looking frumpy and schlumpy. And no mom willingly succumbs to such lows. We may be holding a newborn with barf on our shoulder but we still have our standards.

I wondered if other moms were trying out mom jeans, so I did an unscientific survey. ie., texted a bunch of my mom friends.

Are you wearing mom jeans? I wrote. Would you try them?

“I’m in,” wrote Mom Patricia. “They make my COVID belly look flatter. I’ve gained so much weight, the higher the better. I look like Urkel,” from the TV show “Family Matters.”

“I feel like they would accentuate any tummy roll,” said Mom Wendi. “I need to try them on,” before committing.

“I want to find a pair that look good,” wrote Mom Marci. “As long as they’re not the ‘wedgie’ kind,” of mom jeans. Apparently that is a thing, too.

“Why can’t things stay the same?” lamented Mom Trish. “It took me years to adjust to low rise” jeans. “Now they’re telling me to go back to high-waisted!”